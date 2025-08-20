“Martha Street Apartments represents a major step forward in both design and sustainability standards for student living” – Joss Muirie, Abodus Student Living

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new development providing 275 student rooms has officially opened its doors in the heart of Glasgow.

Abodus Student Living describes its Martha Street Apartments as “deluxe student accommodation” with the development forming part of the wider £120 million Love Loan regeneration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha Street Apartments sits alongside the AC Hotel by Marriott, Flight Club, luxury residences and a mix of food and beverage and office spaces. A recently-completed pedestrianised lane spans the new neighbourhood.

An interior view of part of the new Martha Street Apartments student complex in Glasgow.

Developed by Chris Stewart Group (CSG), the purpose-built student accommodation building offers a choice of en-suite rooms, studios and one-bedroom apartments as well as offering a limited number of penthouse apartments. Every room benefits from floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic city views.

The building is all-electric and is said to boast excellent energy efficiency, with integrated low-energy air conditioning throughout.

Joss Muirie, chief executive at Abodus Student Living, said: “Martha Street Apartments represents a major step forward in both design and sustainability standards for student living. We’re proud to be part of a development that not only raises the bar for accommodation but contributes meaningfully to the regeneration of Glasgow’s city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Stewart, chief executive of Chris Stewart Group, added: “Martha Street Apartments exemplifies our commitment to creating vibrant, future-ready urban spaces. This development not only addresses the pressing demand for high-quality student accommodation in Glasgow, but also sets a new standard in sustainable design and placemaking.