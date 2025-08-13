250 locals to be hired as event delivery partner unveiled for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

“There is no better city than Glasgow to host this forward-thinking delivery model and change the future of how major multi-sport events are delivered” – Phil Batty

Some 250 people from in and around Glasgow are likely to be hired following the appointment of an official event delivery partner for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Global events company Trivandi said it was committed to recruiting the majority of its Games workforce locally. There will be dedicated opportunities for unemployed residents, students and people with accessibility needs through local social enterprises and education providers.

While the posts will be temporary for the duration of the 2026 Games, the firm said it would look to build on the “transformative employment legacy” of the 2014 event in the city. It wants to demonstrate how the Games experience can act as a launchpad for Scots to build careers on the global stage.

Glasgow 2026 will take place next summer between July 23 and August 2, featuring ten sports and welcoming some 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

Alison Giles, director of Trivandi Academy, said: “The opportunities created during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games led to many people from the city building exciting careers in events that have taken them around the world - with some returning to bring that experience back to Glasgow for the 2026 Games.

“The Trivandi Academy will create similar pathways for local talent to not just deliver these Games, but to lead future major events across Scotland and beyond. We’re committed to empowering the next generation of event professionals who will carry Glasgow's sporting legacy forward.”

Trivandi said it will operate as an embedded partner, working in the same office space with the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company.

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said: “There is no better city than Glasgow to host this forward-thinking delivery model and change the future of how major multi-sport events are delivered. Our partnership with Trivandi signals our absolute confidence in delivering an exceptional Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next summer.”