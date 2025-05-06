23-acre solar farm to power Perthshire water firm and local primary school

“This partnership with Highland Spring marks a key step in Scotland’s renewable energy journey” – Stuart Batty, SSE

Bottled water firm Highland Spring is to build a 23-acre solar farm that will supply up to a quarter of the power needed for its main Perthshire site.

Located in the Ochil Hills, the seven-megawatt project is expected to be fully operational by early 2026 with construction due to start this summer. SSE Energy Solutions has been appointed to manage the installation and running of the solar site on behalf of Highland Spring Group.

Bosses said that in addition to providing power to the manufacturing site and offices at Blackford, close to the A9, the project would have “direct, tangible benefits for the local community”. These include a free-of-charge electricity supply to Blackford Primary School and rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers for community use.

Jim Fairlie MSP, Simon Oldham Highland Spring Group managing director, Stuart Batty SSE senior project development manager, and pupils from Blackford Primary School. Picture by Nick Mailer Photography

In recent years, Highland Spring has ramped up its green credentials, delivering projects and initiatives in collaboration with customers and partners that reduce emissions across its entire operations - from source to shelf.

Managing director Simon Oldham said: “Environmental and social responsibility have always been at the heart of our purpose and this project not only positively supports our sustainability strategy but our good neighbour programme too. Harnessing the renewable energy transition is a key part of our journey towards a zero-carbon future, and we are delighted to have collaborated with SSE to bring this solar site to life.”

Stuart Batty, senior project development manager at SSE, said: “This partnership with Highland Spring marks a key step in Scotland’s renewable energy journey. By uniting our expertise with Highland Spring’s sustainable leadership, the 7MW solar project is a fantastic example of local power in action, decarbonising businesses and enhancing energy resilience for the community.”

