140 affordable homes proposed for major Dumbarton regeneration project

Caledonia Housing Association has put forward ambitious plans for the multi-million Dumbarton regeneration including new homes to replace many of the original tenements.

Caledonia Housing Association has submitted a detailed planning application to West Dunbartonshire Council for consideration by planners.

The association has put forward plans for the £40 million regeneration including 140 new homes to replace many of the original tenements in the Bellsmyre area of the town.

The development has been designed by ECD Architects and the proposed scheme includes four-bedroom semi-detached houses, two and three-bedroom terraced houses and one and two-bedroom cottage flats. The full application also includes homes for wheelchair users.

The application is the second stage of the wider Bellsmyre regeneration scheme which started with the building of 66 homes on an adjacent brownfield site at Muir Road. These are due for completion by next summer. Caledonia has also created new homes nearby at Bonhill for tenants in the area.

Andrew Kilpatrick, the housing association’s director of assets, said: “We have developed this housing plan with extensive consultation with the residents and planners to ensure we satisfy the need for high quality and affordable accommodation in the area.

“We have also worked hard to create a regeneration plan that not only provides a home but also connects with the local environment and creates a sense of community.”

Dilveer Kaur Hoonjan from ECD Architects added: “The Bellsmyre regeneration development provides a range of new homes with a design that takes inspiration from traditional Scottish architecture with the addition of modern detailing.

“Key gateways and corners of the site are celebrated by variation of materials, colour and additional design features. The buildings are positioned to fit the topography of the site, whilst taking advantage of the wonderful views of the Clyde and Kilpatrick Hills.

“A key priority in the design of the masterplan was to ensure ample public open space was provided, with pedestrian linkages to existing open spaces to enhance the green network in the Dumbarton area.”

The plans are expected to be considered by the council’s planning committee in the new year. Developers said consultation events showed “considerable support” from the local community to the proposed project.

