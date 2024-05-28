136-year-old Edinburgh law firm makes 'terrific addition' with Aberdeen merger

“This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour + Manson’s growth plans” – Scott Foster, chief operating officer

Balfour + Manson, the Edinburgh-based legal firm, has expanded its presence in Aberdeen after sealing a merger deal two decades on from its debut in the Granite City.

The capital firm, which was established in 1888, is joining forces with Alastair Hart & Co, Solicitors & Estate Agents (AH&Co), which has offices in both Aberdeen and Portlethen, some eight miles south of the city centre. AH&Co has been run by Alastair Hart since the mid-1990s, and he will join the combined practice as a consultant for a short period with the deal slated for completion at the end of June. Financial details surrounding the agreement, which is being billed as a merger, have not been disclosed.

Balfour + Manson, which has 22 partners, will maintain AH&Co’s presence in Portlethen, where the firm has been operating for 25 years, mainly providing private client, residential conveyancing and estate agency work, while AH&Co’s Aberdeen office will move to Balfour + Manson’s Albyn Place operation as part of the tie-up.

(L to R) Amy McKay (Balfour + Manson) , Alistair Hart (AH&Co), Julie Clark-Spence (Balfour + Manson) and Greg Lawson (Balfour + Manson)

Scott Foster, chief operating officer at Balfour + Manson, said: “We are delighted to announce the merger with the well-known and respected North-east legal business Alastair Hart & Co. This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour + Manson’s growth plans. Alastair, who has been referring work to our Aberdeen team for some time, will initially work as a consultant to support the bedding in and transfer of his business and clients to the merged firm.”

He added: “With a broader scope of legal disciplines available at Balfour + Manson, there are clear opportunities to offer a wider range of services to AH&Co clients in both Aberdeen and Portlethen, along with new clients of the merged business.”

Hart said: “I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career. I have always been very impressed by Balfour + Manson and feel we share the same ethos. I therefore know my clients will continue to be in safe, experienced and skilled hands on completion of the merger.”

The merger news follows the announcement that Amy McKay and Greg Lawson had been made partners of Balfour + Manson in Aberdeen. McKay, a property specialist, and Lawson, a private client lawyer, will both work closely with Hart during the planned handover period.

Julie Clark-Spence, the Balfour + Manson partner who heads up the Aberdeen office, said: “We have known Alastair for many years, and it has always been clear that his clients have benefited from a high standard of personal service and professionalism. We all look forward to working with Alastair to ensure a smooth handover of business and to continue providing AH&Co clients with the excellent customer service and legal expertise we are renowned for.”