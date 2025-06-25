12-storey student flats scheme completes in heart of Scottish city to meet ‘huge demand’

“The completion and handover of Cullen House marks an important step in delivering high-quality student accommodation in Glasgow” – Gary Holmes, Graham

A 12-storey student flats development in the heart of Glasgow has been completed and handed over to its operator.

The vast Cullen House complex on Bath Street offers 551 units for students, who are expected to begin moving into the building ahead of the upcoming summer term.

Contractor Graham has completed the construction phase of the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development - one of many such projects in the city - and handed it over to iQ Student Accommodation, which acquired the site in August 2022 and will operate and manage the facilities.

An aerial view of the new iQ Cullen House on Bath Street, Glasgow.

The property will also provide a fully equipped gym, a gaming arcade, a variety of dining spaces, including communal kitchens and private dining areas, rooftop terraces and “expansive social areas designed for collaboration and relaxation”. Adjacent to iQ's existing property, Elgin Place, the new development on Bath Street provides residents with immediate access to Glasgow’s academic institutions including Glasgow School of Art, the University of Strathclyde and the University of Glasgow, as well as cultural attractions and key transportation links.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at Graham building north, said: “The completion and handover of Cullen House marks an important step in delivering high-quality student accommodation in Glasgow. The modern facility helps meet the increasing demand for purpose-built student housing across the city, while also bringing a key city centre site back into use in a positive way.

“This project reflects Graham’s ability to deliver complex and demanding projects that align with the needs of our clients and the communities they serve. Its successful delivery is the result of close collaboration with the wider project team throughout the process.”

Matt Loughlin, chief development officer at iQ, said: “We are thrilled to officially open iQ Cullen House, a vibrant new addition to our Glasgow portfolio that reflects our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences for students and meeting the huge demand for accommodation in the city.

iQ CEO Matt Merrick preparing to cut the ribbon at the new Glasgow site. Picture: Alistair Leith

“This development not only provides high-quality accommodation but also fosters a strong sense of community and well-being through its thoughtfully designed amenities. We look forward to welcoming students to their new home in September.”

Scotland’s largest cities have seen a flurry of student flat construction and repurposing of existing buildings despite over-supply concerns and a wider university funding crisis.

Meanwhile, property investor, developer and asset manager Firethorn Trust said it had reached a significant construction milestone at its PBSA development in Leith, Edinburgh, with a topping out ceremony marking completion of the site’s structural framework.

Located on Leith Walk, Firethorn’s six-storey site will provide accommodation for 230 student beds, alongside “generous amenities” including a fully equipped gym, student common room, cinema and modern study spaces.