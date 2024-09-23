Take a look inside the property, which is being sold by Stirling and Jela Stewart who are looking forward to their retirement after many decades in the hotel trade.
North Berwick boasts history, good food and 22 golf courses within striking distance as well as good train connections to Edinburgh.
Take a look inside £1.8m Nether Abbey Hotel...
1. Welcome to the Nether Abbey Hotel
The Nether Abbey Hotel is located in North Berwick, a highly sought after location, and is truly a fantastic destination due to its picturesque coastal setting
2. The Music Room
Owned by the same family for more than 60 years, the Nether Abbey Hotel is located in the stunning
seaside town of North Berwick, voted the UK's Best Place to Live 2024 by the Sunday Times,
3. Inside Nether Abbey
According to the agents, Nether Abbey has become the "go-to" North Berwick establishment which welcomes not only repeat local custom but attracts both new and repeat visitors from North America, Europe and the UK
4. One of Nether Abbey's bedrooms
It's a "turn-key" business with no immediate improvements required to the hotel but with the potential to develop in future years