11 pictures of stunning four-star Scottish hotel in UK's 'Best Place to Live' for sale for £1.8 million

Joshua King
By Joshua King

Head of Business

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 12:04 BST

A luxurious hotel, run by the same family for 60 years, has been put up for sale on Scotland’s Golf Coast, in a town named the UK’s Best Place to Live

The Nether Abbey Hotel is situated in the seaside town of North Berwick in East Lothian which was named as the UK’s Best Place To Live 2024 by the Sunday Times. It marked the first ever Scottish winner.

Take a look inside the property, which is being sold by Stirling and Jela Stewart who are looking forward to their retirement after many decades in the hotel trade.

North Berwick boasts history, good food and 22 golf courses within striking distance as well as good train connections to Edinburgh.

Take a look inside £1.8m Nether Abbey Hotel...

The Nether Abbey Hotel is located in North Berwick, a highly sought after location, and is truly a fantastic destination due to its picturesque coastal setting

1. Welcome to the Nether Abbey Hotel

The Nether Abbey Hotel is located in North Berwick, a highly sought after location, and is truly a fantastic destination due to its picturesque coastal setting

Owned by the same family for more than 60 years, the Nether Abbey Hotel is located in the stunning seaside town of North Berwick, voted the UK’s Best Place to Live 2024 by the Sunday Times,

2. The Music Room

Owned by the same family for more than 60 years, the Nether Abbey Hotel is located in the stunning seaside town of North Berwick, voted the UK's Best Place to Live 2024 by the Sunday Times,

According to the agents, Nether Abbey has become the "go-to" North Berwick establishment which welcomes not only repeat local custom but attracts both new and repeat visitors from North America, Europe and the UK

3. Inside Nether Abbey

According to the agents, Nether Abbey has become the "go-to" North Berwick establishment which welcomes not only repeat local custom but attracts both new and repeat visitors from North America, Europe and the UK

It's a "turn-key" business with no immediate improvements required to the hotel but with the potential to develop in future years

4. One of Nether Abbey's bedrooms

It's a "turn-key" business with no immediate improvements required to the hotel but with the potential to develop in future years

