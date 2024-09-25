11 pictures of quaint Scottish seaside pub which could be yours for less than £300,000

Joshua King
By Joshua King

Head of Business

Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST

If you have ever dreamed of escaping the big city, of running your own business, or simply enjoying a dram from your own bar, then look no further - the chance to own your own seaside pub has just arisen

The Strone Inn, formerly the Argyle Hotel, sits on the shorefront where the pier at Strone stretches into crystal waters at the point the shores of Holy Loch and the Firth of Clyde meet.

Sellers Graham + Sibbald believe The Strone Inn has development potential in the three-bedroom flat above the pub, and business growth potential for an established inn which is ready to move in to.

Graham + Sibbald are inviting “offers in the region of £275,000 for the freehold interest.”

The Strone Inn is described by the sellers as a 'perfect lifestyle business' opportunity on a prominent waterfront plot with outstanding Scottish views

1. Welcome to The Strone Inn

The Strone Inn is described by the sellers as a 'perfect lifestyle business' opportunity on a prominent waterfront plot with outstanding Scottish views | Strone Inn

Photo Sales
The Strone Inn is a picturesque village pub boasting 'stunning' views over the bay

2. Classic Scottish village pub

The Strone Inn is a picturesque village pub boasting 'stunning' views over the bay | Strone Inn

Photo Sales
On the ground floor, the Inn features a Pub Bistro that has been tastefully modernised

3. Refurbished bar and bistro

On the ground floor, the Inn features a Pub Bistro that has been tastefully modernised | Strone Inn

Photo Sales
The bar combines period features with modern design to create what the proprietors describe as 'a warm, welcoming atmosphere'

4. Picture windows and seaside views

The bar combines period features with modern design to create what the proprietors describe as 'a warm, welcoming atmosphere' | Strone Inn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPubsCountry pubScotlandHighland