The Strone Inn, formerly the Argyle Hotel, sits on the shorefront where the pier at Strone stretches into crystal waters at the point the shores of Holy Loch and the Firth of Clyde meet.
Sellers Graham + Sibbald believe The Strone Inn has development potential in the three-bedroom flat above the pub, and business growth potential for an established inn which is ready to move in to.
1. Welcome to The Strone Inn
The Strone Inn is described by the sellers as a 'perfect lifestyle business' opportunity on a prominent waterfront plot with outstanding Scottish views | Strone Inn
2. Classic Scottish village pub
The Strone Inn is a picturesque village pub boasting 'stunning' views over the bay | Strone Inn
3. Refurbished bar and bistro
On the ground floor, the Inn features a Pub Bistro that has been tastefully modernised | Strone Inn
4. Picture windows and seaside views
The bar combines period features with modern
design to create what the proprietors describe as 'a warm, welcoming atmosphere' | Strone Inn