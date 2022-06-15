100 jobs in pipeline as digital tech firm opens latest Edinburgh 'club'

The launch follows the success of the company’s first capital operation, which launched in March 2020, and its Glasgow club, which opened its doors in June 2021.

The second Edinburgh venture will provide roles for analysts, developers and designers across all levels as the firm looks to close the digital skills gap across Scotland.

Since its inception in 2014, AND Digital has grown to operate across 19 locations in the UK and the Netherlands. It aims to have five clubs in Scotland with some 500 people.

Andrew Smith, the company’s “chief for next”, said: “Edinburgh has a thriving tech community and strong reputation for entrepreneurial spirit, so it is a natural fit for AND Digital. We want to nurture and grow digital talent, and our collaborative club environment lets us do just that.

“This is our third major investment in Scotland and we are confident that this club will serve the growing demand for digital acceleration.”

Club executive of the new Edinburgh venture, Fiona Burton, added: “This is a really exciting day as we open the doors to our new club and begin to welcome new ANDis [the collective name the firm gives to its people] and clients. I’m looking forward to leading the team as we work to support new clients and continue to grow our customer base across Scotland.”

The firm is ranked second in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2022.