100 tech jobs in the offing with launch of Glasgow digital 'club'

Bosses at AND Digital said the new west coast venture would follow on from the rapid expansion of the initial operation in Edinburgh, which opened last year.

Taking office space in George Square, the Glasgow club will look to create 100 tech jobs for analysts, developers and designers across a range of levels over the next 12 months.

The firm – which has 11 offices, known as clubs, across the UK – described the push to digital as “an indelible shift in the fabric of the Scottish economy” which showed no sign of slowing.

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital: 'Scottish businesses have shown tremendous grit and determination over the past 12 months'

Chief executive and founder Paramjit Uppal said: “Scottish businesses have shown tremendous grit and determination over the past 12 months as they have sought to reconcile their business models to the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

“However, we’ve been fortunate to work with clients of all shapes and sizes who have pivoted towards the new opportunities digital offers. Scotland is an important market for us and we are confident in its very bright future. Glasgow is the obvious next step for us.

“We launched our Edinburgh club at the cusp of the first lockdown and have built it from the ground up working remotely as a club and with our clients. While we look forward to reopening our club houses and seeing each other in person when it is safe to do so, we are well placed to launch Glasgow to our blended working environment.”

