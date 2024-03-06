World Book Day is on Thursday, March 7 and many schools are celebrating the event by encouraging pupils to dress up.

While not mandatory, dressing up like their favourite book characters can get children interested in reading and encourage a love of books which can last a lifetime.

If you’re a parent who has been informed about the costumes at the last minute, or perhaps you’re struggling with the cost of living, here are 10 easy, last-minute World Book Day costume ideas.

Pyjamas

World Book Day was founded to encourage children to read the way they want to. As such, no books or characters are off limits.

But if your child is struggling to choose who they’d like to dress up as or perhaps they haven’t read many books, organisers are instead encouraging children to wear their comfiest reading clothes to school.

This does include pyjamas, and is a nice easy option for parents and educators which represents the fundamentals of World Book Day.

Matilda

Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Image: © Sony Pictures and TriStar Pictures

With two films based on Roald Dahl’s book there are plenty of options for parents whose children are looking to become Matilda.

Whether it’s normal clothes and a red hair ribbon in the style of the 1996 film, or a school uniform like the 2023 musical movie, adding small accessories can go a long way to creating an enthusiastic child.

Angelina Ballerina

If you have a budding ballerina at home, transforming them into Angelina Ballerina could be a quick and easy option. Whether you have a ballet costume and tutu at the ready or plenty of pink clothes, you can turn your child into Angelina Ballerina either with a handmade mouse mask or simply by painting on whiskers.

If you have a tutu at hand, this could also work for books such as Dogs Don’t Do Ballet or Magic Ballerina.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Your child could dress up as a character from Percy Jackson for World Book Day.

With the Percy Jackson television series now streaming on Disney Plus, many children will be looking to become their favourite demigods.

There are many ways to create a costume based on this book series, whether your child is looking to turn into Percy or one of his companions. Demigod children are often seen wearing Camp Half Blood t-shirts, something which could be recreated at home if you have an orange t-shirt.

Alternatively if your child is looking to become the titular character, this can be achieved with regular clothes such as a plaid shirt – but be sure to send them off with ballpoint pen in hand as it’s the form in which Percy hides his sword when he’s not using it. If they’re looking to become either of his friends, regular clothes will also work here with some minor adjustments such as a baseball cap for Annabeth and Converse with paper wings for Grover.

Elmer the Elephant

If you have access to a printer, take advantage of some of the resources available on the World Book Day website.

You can get your child involved and make your own Elmer mask, which can be coloured in at home, and worn with their brightest clothing. You’ll need thin card, scissors, glue or sticky tape, colouring pens, pencils or crayons and either elastic or something like lolly sticks so the mask can be held up.

Dennis the Menace

If stripy tops are part of your child’s wardrobe, Dennis the Menace could be a good option for a last minute World Book Day outfit. If the stripes aren’t quite right and you have a red top at hand, duck tape or fabric paint could help you achieve the right look.

In addition you could make a slingshot out of cardboard, or even create his signature hair from black card. Eyebrow pencil or eyeliner can help with his bold, dark eyebrows.

Harry Potter characters

Adapt your child's school uniform for an easy Harry Potter costume.

If your child has been bewitched by the world of Harry Potter, creating a Hogwarts costume could be a nice easy option.

Whether they’re looking to transfigure themselves into Harry, Hermione or Ron, there are plenty of easy ways to adapt their school uniform into something a little more magical. All you really need here is to find a perfect wand to add to their uniforms, which could be a stick from the gardens. If you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can see if you have a cape from an old Halloween costume and see about adding a printed Hogwarts badge to their clothes with safety pins.

If your child is looking to become Harry, there are plenty of DIY-templates for his glasses available online which make use of cereal boxes and if you have any make up such as lipstick or eyeliner lying around, his forehead scar will come together in no time.

The Worst Witch

If you have a witch costume leftover from Halloween, dressing up as Mildred Hubble from the Worst Witch could be the perfect option for a last minute World Book Day outfit.

Combining a witches hat with a school pinafore and broomstick can create an easy costume for school. In addition, any witch costumes could also be used for books such as Winnie the Witch with the addition of colourful socks and toy cat or Bella Broomstick with green stars added to the hat. And if you don’t have a witches hat, you can always attempt to craft one from black card to create the same effect.

Nonfiction costumes

Children can be inspired by non-fiction books and dress up as animals or sportspeople.

If your child is among those who prefers non-fiction books, why not cater to their interests? Whether they’re about sports, animals, baking, space or science, there are plenty of options which can be created from items at home.

If they love reading about animals, face paint or make up could help transform them into their favourite creature or for sports fans, they could be transformed into their favourite athlete with a uniform and accessories.

It could even be as simple as an apron if they enjoy cooking, but there are plenty of ways to incorporate non-fiction books into World Book Day.

No costume at all

If your child doesn’t have a favourite book and is struggling to find a character they’d like to dress up as, why not try avoiding a costume altogether?

