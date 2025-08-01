Watch: The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals episode one - Baby Reindeer, Shedinburgh and the Tattoo

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Comment
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:57 BST
The Scotsman at the Edinburgh festivals will run regularly throughout August.

Welcome to our first edition of The Scotsman at the Edinburgh festivals.

We have a jam-packed first video show for you, speaking to performers and producers as the first week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicks off.

Arts and culture correspondent Jane Bradley is speaking to Fleabag and Baby Reindeer producer Francesca Moody, at the launch of her new venue, Shedinburgh, at the Edinburgh College of Art, as well as comedian Dion Owen, who has brought his free bike loan scheme for performers to Edinburgh for the third year. Meanwhile, reporter Rachel Fergusson has been at the launch of this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The launch of new Fringe venue Shedinburgh on Friday morning.placeholder image
The launch of new Fringe venue Shedinburgh on Friday morning. | Scotsman

We also bring you interviews with comedians, including Melania Trump impersonator Laura Benanti, from outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh.

Watch out for our regular slot, where Fringe performers can pitch their show in 30 seconds.

