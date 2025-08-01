Watch: The Scotsman at the Edinburgh Festivals episode one - Baby Reindeer, Shedinburgh and the Tattoo
Welcome to our first edition of The Scotsman at the Edinburgh festivals.
We have a jam-packed first video show for you, speaking to performers and producers as the first week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicks off.
Arts and culture correspondent Jane Bradley is speaking to Fleabag and Baby Reindeer producer Francesca Moody, at the launch of her new venue, Shedinburgh, at the Edinburgh College of Art, as well as comedian Dion Owen, who has brought his free bike loan scheme for performers to Edinburgh for the third year. Meanwhile, reporter Rachel Fergusson has been at the launch of this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
We also bring you interviews with comedians, including Melania Trump impersonator Laura Benanti, from outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh.
Watch out for our regular slot, where Fringe performers can pitch their show in 30 seconds.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.