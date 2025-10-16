Kevin Clifton, Adele Anderson and Nick Hayes in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. | Matt Crockett

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2026.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has joined the UK and Ireland tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which will run in two Scottish cities next year.

Announced alongside Nick Hayes and Peter Duncan, he is among the latest cast members revealed for the spectacular show which will stop in both Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2026.

Clifton will play Tick/Mitzi, with Hayes as Felicia/Adam, Duncan as Bob/Preacher, and the previously announced Adèle Anderson playing the role of Bernadette.

Packed full of dance routines, spectacular costumes and an iconic soundtrack, the jukebox musical is a heartfelt exploration and celebration of identity, diversity and the journey toward self-acceptance.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton at The Olivier Awards 2022. | Getty Images for SOLT

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be on at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre from March 2–7, later returning to Scotland for a run of shows at Edinburgh Playhouse from April 14–18.

Clifton said: “I’ve always loved Priscilla Queen of the Desert — it’s bold, joyful, and unapologetically full of heart. Taking on the role of Tick/Mitzi feels like the perfect challenge because it’s not just about the glitz and glamour, it’s about identity, family, and love in all its forms.

“What drew me in was the chance to tell a story that celebrates being true to yourself, no matter what the world thinks. And let’s be honest — who wouldn’t want to perform in those incredible costumes with that soundtrack? It’s pure joy from start to finish.”

BAFTA award-winning costume designer Vicky Gill, Clifton’s fellow Strictly veteran, and her team are behind the more than 100 costumes created for the play.

If you’re looking to see Priscilla Queen of the Desert, here’s what to know about tickets.

Here’s when you can see Priscilla Queen of the Desert in Glasgow and Edinburgh

If you’re a fan of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and would like to see Clifton as Tick/Mitzi in Scotland next year, you are in luck.

Here’s when the show will be on in Scotland:

King’s Theatre, Glasgow : Monday, March 2 – Saturday, March 7 2026

: Monday, March 2 – Saturday, March 7 2026 Edinburgh Playhouse: Tuesday, April 14 – Saturday, April 18 2026

Where can I buy tickets and how much will they cost?

Tickets for Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be on sale via ATG Tickets.

You can find the tickets for Glasgow here, and those for Edinburgh, here. with ticket prices for both ranging from £15 to £136.50, not including fees.