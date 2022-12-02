It’s pantomime season. Oh yes it is! And there are plenty of options for traditional festive fun in Scotland’s theatres

A trip to the pantomime is as much of a festive tradition in Scotland as the Christmas turkey or family rows.

Audience participation, dames, sing-alongs, pratfalls and jokes all make for a great night out for young and old alike.

Following a couple of years of cancellations and restricted audience numbers due to the global pandemic, Scotland’s theatres are now back to deliver a wide range of panto fun.

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer. If you’d like your pantomime included on this page please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Beauty and the Beast – until December 31

One of the most romantic pantos of all time, Beauty and the Beast stars pantomime legends Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac, in what will be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family.

Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac star in Beauty and the Beast this year at Glasgow's King's Theatre.

Tron Theatre, Glasgow

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – until January 8

When a tornado rips through her home, Dorothy Blawna-Gale and her trusty dog Tronto, find themselves landed in the mystical land of Oz. To get back to their beloved home they must embark on a treacherous and lethal journey through all sorts of hilarious bampoterry.

Websters Theatre, Glasgow

Sleeping Senga – until December 31

It is Senga’s eighteenth birthday, and she is having a party you are all invited to at the Panto Inn in Pure Posh Panto Partick. The party is in full swing with all Senga’s Panto pals. One thing our pantolicious peeps have forgotten-eighteen years ago Senga was placed under a curse by the evil Elvira who they forgot to invite to her naming ceremony. #Awkies.

Oran Mor, Glasgow

Rab Hood & The Sheriff Of Shettleston – until December 31

For adults only! Evil Sir Percy ‘no mercy’ Sheriff of Shettleston is out to fleece the good folks of Glasgow. Meanwhile arch enemy Rab Hood (allegedly hiding out in the leafy west end) is out to foil his dastardly schemes – stealing back the ill gotten gains, giving it laldy through the glens, and redistributing to the tyrannized townsfolk.

SEC, Glasgow

Peter Pan – December 20-21

Head to Neverland, with Theatre School of Scotland, this December at the SEC Lomond Auditorium with Scotland’s only all professional children’s cast! Jump on board the Jolly Roger as we take you on a magical journey with, Peter Pan and the lost boys! Starring BBC, River City’s, Gayle Telfer Stevens.

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

The Magical Adventures of Aladdin – until January 15

With an all-star cast including Grado and Stephen Purdon, join our Superhero Aladdin, his glamorous mother Widow Twanky and his cheeky older brother Wishee Washee as they proceed on a Magical Adventure and try to defeat the Wicked Sorcerer Abanazer and his plan to become Master of the World.

The Wee Hub Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh

Beauty and the Beast – December 8-10

The story follows Belle as she travels in to the unknown to save her father, who has been held captive by a hideous beast in the mysterious Dalkeith Castle. Is the beast as evil as he appears? Oh aye he is …oh no he’s no! You will have to decide for yourselves. A fun-filled evening full of song, dance and lots and lots of laughs.

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves – until January 22

The traditional Kings Theatre panto moves to the Festival Theatre due to refurbishments. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, and will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Throw in a magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation and you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this glittering festive treat for all ages.

The Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh

Sinbad The Pantomime – Until December 31

Join Sinbad on his fantastic journey as he voyages from Fisherrow over the sea searching for fortune, and finding romance with a runaway Princess-in-disguise. Sinbad’s interfering mammy follows in hot pursuit, along with the evil, power-hungry Mayor.

Whitefield Theatre, Dundee

Snow White – December 10-23

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall – the Whitehall Panto IS the most magical of them all! With a brand-new Graeme Neil Smith script, Snow White will feature all the glitter and spectacle that we have come to expect from the Downfield Musical Society Whitehall Pantomime.

Howden Park Centre, Livingston

Mother Goose – until December 28This year's production is brought to you by Martin and Martin Theatre company - the same team who presented our hugely popular 'Bairns in the Wood' pantomime in 2021, which was so well received by audiences and theatre critics alike.

The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen

Goldilocks and the Three Bears – until December 22Join Goldilocks and her mum, Tina Trott, at their circus which is facing financial ruin, until a twist of fate leads them to meet three very special bears!

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan – until January 3With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will take your whole family on a swashbuckling trip to Neverland like never before.

The Rothes Hall, Glenrothes

Cinderella – until December 24Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and with the help of her hilarious friend Buttons and her Fairy Godmother, wins the heart of the dashing Prince Charming.

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Snow White – until December 31

Welcome to Fantasia, a pantosphere like no other where Snow White and her pals have to come up with a plan to halt the Queen’s evil plans and save a certain handsome prince. But those apples can be pretty tempting… so who’s got the strength to beat destiny? Expect songs, excellent jokes (maybe some groans) and lots of fun and laughter for you, your family and all your friends!

Rothes Hall, Glenrothes

Cinderella - until December 31

Join us at this magical family pantomime as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and with the help of her hilarious friend Buttons and her Fairy Godmother, wins the heart of the dashing Prince Charming. Featuring a fabulous cast, beautiful costumes and lots of traditional boos and hisses - this will be a special festive performance for all the family to enjoy.

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Beauty and the Beast - until December 28

It’s the one that you want! Our 2022 pantomime will be...Beauty and the Beast! Oh yes it is! The show will see the return of panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith. Ian made a huge impact in his debut at the Alhambra last year as ‘Buttons’ in Cinderella, and we are delighted that Ian is returning.

Empire Theatre, Inverness

Peter Pan – until January 8