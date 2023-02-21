It’s one of the biggest hit musicals of all time – beloved equally by critics and audiences – and you’ll finally be able to see what all the fuss is about without leaving Scotland.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage with the rest of the Hamilton Broadway cast.

Hamilton premiered in New York Off-Broadway in 2015, with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda playing the lead role, and since then has become a global phenomenon.

The groundbreaking hip hop musical transferred to the the Richard Rogers Theatre on Broadway in 2015, before Chigago and London productions were added in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the way it has won 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Famous fans include everybody from President Barack Obama and Daniel Radcliffe to Kanye West and Beyonce.

Now it’s to tour the UK for the first time and there’s good news for Scottish fans – as it is set to have an extended run in Scotland’s Capital.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Hamilton about?

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

When is Hamilton coming to Edinburgh?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi award-winning musical Hamilton is touring the UK for the very first time in 2023/2024 and is coming to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre for a nine week season in 2024 from Wednesday, February 28, to Saturday April 27, with a mix of evening and matinee performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Hamilton’s full Edinburgh run go on sale from 11am on Monday, March 13.

Click here to check availability and buy.

Is there a ticket presale?

Presale tickets will be available for Friends of Capital Theatres from 11am on Monday, Mach 6.

You can become a Friend of Capital Theatres for £42 a year. Along with ticket presales you also get 2 for 1 ticket offers, up to 20 per cent discount for selected shows, 20 per cent off at cafes and bars, a dedicated phone line to avoid queues, a monthly Friends e-newsletters with exclusive offers, show brochures sent straight to your door and discounts at local bars and restaurants. You can apply here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will the tickets be?