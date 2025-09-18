Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society reveals winner of award for young critics

Lilia Foster, a third year history student at the University of Edinburgh, has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Fringe Young Writers Award.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a recipient of the prize, she will receive one-to-one mentoring from arts critics at The Scotsman, followed by paid work as part of the paper’s review team for the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Lilia Foster, winner of the 2025 Fringe Young Writers Award | Contributed

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “As someone with a background in journalism, I’m delighted that we’re able to continue to support emerging writing talent at the festival. The Fringe represents a wonderful opportunity for writers to learn and develop at the very start of their career, and this award gives us the opportunity to support and encourage arts journalists taking their formative steps. Congratulations to Lilia on receiving the 2025 award – we look forward to following her career and hope to welcome her back to the Fringe in the future. Thank you to the Scotsman team for supporting Lilia over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman’s arts newsletter is now sent twice a week - subscribe today

Foster impressed judges at the Fringe Society with her writing for Edinburgh University newspaper, The Student. Commenting on her win, she said: “I am beyond delighted to receive the 2025 Fringe Young Writer’s Award. Although I had attended the Fringe before, this was my first year reviewing shows, something that I initially found daunting. However, being a part of a festival which showcased such a wealth and diversity of talent made the challenge feel so exciting and rewarding.”

Established in 2018 to encourage the next generation of arts writers at the Fringe, the Fringe Young Writers Award is open to anyone aged 16-21, submitting work either published or unpublished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flora Gosling won the inaugural award, joining the paper's review team in the summer of 2019. Due to the pandemic, the 2019 award-winner Ariane Branigan was unable to join the review team in 2020 or 2021, but contributed reviews to The Scotsman in August 2022. Suzanne O'Brien and Katie Kirkpatrick then won the award in 2022 and 2023, with Róisin McMullan winning the award in 2024.