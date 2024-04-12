Five best new releases on Netflix this week - including Jimmy Carr's new stand-up show
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Zak Synder returns for the second part of his popular science fiction epic. We conclude Rebel Moon with ‘The Scargiver’ that sees the rebels gearing up for a battle against the legions of the Motherworld in their continued fight for freedom. Part one was very successful and a real hit with fans and the second edition of the new epic is sure to please.
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
Whether you love him or hate him, the Eight Out of 10 Cats host is one of Britain’s most successful stand-up comedians and his brand new Netflix special is sure to be one of the most talked about of the year. Promising to ‘refute the idea that you can't joke about anything these days’, Natural Born Killer includes conversations on gun control, religion and cancel culture.
A Journey
Starring Kaye Abad in the lead role, A Journey is a heart wrenching new Netflix film that follows a woman as she is diagnosed with cancer but refuses treatment in order to enjoy her final days without hospital trips. Writing down a bucket list of things she plans to do before she dies, she takes on a road trip across Tasmania and ticks off items on her list alongside her husband and best friend.
Our Living World
Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, this Netflix original documentary series looks at the most fascinating parts of our world. From the hottest deserts to deepest oceans, it will show viewers just how and why it is all connected. The trailer looks outstanding and fans of nature documentaries are sure to fall in love.
TLC Forever
This documentary looks at the life and times of superstar R’n’B trio TLC. Responsible for two of the world’s most beloved songs at the turn of the Millennium - ‘No Scrubs’ and ‘Waterfalls’ - the band are still performing across the globe and lifts the lid on their 30 year plus career, including the tragic death of bandmate Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, who was killed in a car crash at the height of their fame. Out April 24.
