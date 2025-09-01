The Thursday Murder Club star joins cast of new Harry Potter audio book series

The audiobook features a full cast

A star of The Thursday Murder Club has been named among a new raft of cast members lined up for a new audio book project of the Harry Potter series.

Daniel Mays, who plays DCI Chris Hudson in the new hit film based on the book by Richard Osman, is to voice house elf Dobby in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. | Getty Images

Mark Addy, star of TV series The Rig, is also to join the new line-up of cast, as Rubeus Hagrid. Meanwhile, Alex Hassell will voice Lucius Malfoy and Sara and Avni Deshmukh will be The Patil twins.

The actors join a line-up of big names, including Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore and Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort.

Mr Addy, who played Dave in the 1997 comedy film The Full Monty, and David Coake in Amazon Prime series The Rig, said: “The humanity and warmth that Hagrid displays is integral to the stories, and listeners will be captivated by how this amazing sonic world captures his larger-than-life presence and emotional depth.”

The first title, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will launch globally on November 4, with the remaining six books released monthly until May next year.

Separately, Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new HBO TV series based on the books by JK Rowling, with production beginning in mid-2025. The series is expected to take ten years to complete, with the first season expected in late 2026 at the earliest.