Identity of mystery writing duo who sparked nine-way auction to be revealed at Scottish crime writing festival
The identity of a mystery writing duo whose first novel sparked a nine-way auction between major publishers is to be revealed at a Scottish crime writing festival.
Evelyn Clarke, a pseudonym for a pair of authors behind much-anticipated novel The Ending Writes Itself, set on a Scottish island, is to be unmasked on the opening night of Bloody Scotland later this month.
One of the authors is understood to be a New York Times bestselling author “many times over”, while both are said to have been writing books for over a decade.
Publisher HarperCollins, which won a nine-way auction to acquire the book, has described The Ending Writes Itself as “the biggest book of 2026”.
The story follows six authors on a private island located in Scotland with 72 hours to write the ending of a book by the late Arthur Fletch, a bestselling author.
The identity of the authors - which has caused speculation on social media, with Richard Osman, Harry Styles, Marian Keyes, J K Rowling and singer Cher, being touted as possible writers - will be revealed at the Crime in the Spotlight event at Bloody Scotland on Friday, 12 September.
The event gives crime writers the chance to read out a short sample of their work before the “headline act” of the night, which is this year Sir Ian Rankin.
A spokeswoman for Bloody Scotland said: “This year there is a huge buzz around Evelyn Clarke, a mysterious well-known duo writing their first crime novel - The Ending Writes Itself - under a pseudonym. Their identity will be revealed when they take to the stage for Crime in the Spotlight before Sir Ian Rankin’s event on the opening night.”
