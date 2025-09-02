The identity of Evelyn Clarke has so far been kept a secret

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The identity of a mystery writing duo whose first novel sparked a nine-way auction between major publishers is to be revealed at a Scottish crime writing festival.

Evelyn Clarke, a pseudonym for a pair of authors behind much-anticipated novel The Ending Writes Itself, set on a Scottish island, is to be unmasked on the opening night of Bloody Scotland later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the authors is understood to be a New York Times bestselling author “many times over”, while both are said to have been writing books for over a decade.

Sir Ian Rankin is the guest programmer of this year’s Bloody Scotland.

Publisher HarperCollins, which won a nine-way auction to acquire the book, has described The Ending Writes Itself as “the biggest book of 2026”.

The story follows six authors on a private island located in Scotland with 72 hours to write the ending of a book by the late Arthur Fletch, a bestselling author.

The identity of the authors - which has caused speculation on social media, with Richard Osman, Harry Styles, Marian Keyes, J K Rowling and singer Cher, being touted as possible writers - will be revealed at the Crime in the Spotlight event at Bloody Scotland on Friday, 12 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event gives crime writers the chance to read out a short sample of their work before the “headline act” of the night, which is this year Sir Ian Rankin.