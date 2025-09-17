The sculpture was unveiled in November last year

A monument on the Isle of Lewis built from stone salvaged from homes decimated in the Highland Clearances has been named the only Scottish finalist in a prestigious UK-wide public sculpture award.

Sculpture na Dorsan in South Galson, which marks the "power of a community" following the Clearances, is one of only five UK sculptures to have made the shortlist for a Public Statues and Sculpture Association Marsh Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture.

People of the Galson township on the Isle of Lewis were able to return to their land in 1924 after being forcibly cleared in 1863 to make way for a sheep farm. From an initial resettlement of 52 families, by 2007, the Galson Estate, which encompasses 56,000 acres and 22 villages, had a population of almost 2,000 and passed into community ownership.

The art work, which means “the doors” in Gaelic, is shortlisted alongside Looping Boat (The Industry) by Alex Chinneck, on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, Alluvia by Jason deCaires Taylor in Canterbury, Know Not Your Place in the World by Ryan Gander, which is situated in London, and Ribbons by Pippa Hale in Leeds.

Artist Will Maclean, who worked on the sculpture with Marian Leven, said: “It was wonderful to work on na Dorsan. Our idea was to create a monument which reflected the re-establishment of the Galson village, using the symbolism of the doorway to represent the homes and the welcome, which are at the heart of this community.

“It has been a source of pride and satisfaction to see the concept of na Dorsan come to fruition and it is a privilege to have our work recognised in the PSSA Marsh Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture this year.”

He added: “We hope that na Dorsan is not merely a place of remembrance, but one of reflection, providing a quiet space for those who visit to ponder the challenges of the past and recognise the sacrifices made by those before us, allowing the current community to be in the position that we find ourselves in now; living and working in a thriving community-owned estate.”

The sculpture was commissioned by Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn (Galson Estate Trust) and unveiled in November last year. The trust, established in 2007 to manage the Galson Estate for and on behalf of the community, works to make sure the community of Galson Estate benefit from community ownership, and manage all estate business. The trust also oversees a range of projects to support and develop the area. These projects range from renewables to tourism and youth engagement.

The monument’s design, a circular structure on the moorland, is designed to symbolise unity. The three doorways facing north, south and east invite locals and visitors from all directions.

Agnes Rennie, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn chairperson, said: “Will and Marian’s work on na Dorsan builds on their prior accomplishments, such as their designs for the Iolaire and Sùileachan monuments in Lewis, which similarly reflect the themes of remembrance, loss, and resilience.

“Their artistry is marked by a sensitivity to place and history; honouring community and identity through meaningful, thought-provoking yet peaceful design, utilising lasting materials from the surrounding environment.”