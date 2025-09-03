The festival is back in full this year

Sports presenter Dougie Donnelly is to join Nicola Sturgeon and Irvine Welsh at this year's Aye Write festival in Glasgow - as the event celebrates its 20th year.

The former face of the BBC’s Grandstand and Sportscene shows will recall the highlights of his life in sport, which include presenting at World Cups and broadcasting as Europe won the Ryder and Solheim Cups.

Jeanette Winterson, Len Pennie, Julie Nimmo and Greg Hemphill will also appear at the festival. Meanwhile, having appeared at the first-ever Aye Write in 2005, Denise Mina, Louise Welsh, A L Kennedy, Quintin Jardine and Liz Lochhead will be welcomed back during the festival’s 20th-anniversary year.

The festival returns in full following its cancellation in 2024 after Creative Scotland turned down its bid for funding. A series of pop-up events was held last year, boosted by a £65,000 donation from a charitable foundation set up by late EuroMillions winner Colin Weir.

This year Glasgow Life was awarded £262,500 from Creative Scotland’s 2025-28 multi-year fund for the delivery of Aye Write in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

A What’s the Matter with Scottish Football? discussion with Pat Nevin and Paul Goodwin will also be held as part of the programme of 130 events, which takes place from November 6 to 16.

Broadcast journalist Sally Magnusson presents a powerful reimagining of a Norse myth in The Shapeshifter’s Daughter, while Del Amitri singer Justin Currie reflects on life as a touring musician in the shadow of his life-changing Parkinson’s diagnosis in his memoir The Tremelo Diaries.

This year’s Aye Write will also feature the first airing of the Great Big Glasgow Poem. The poem is part of Glasgow’s 850th-birthday celebrations and has been written by Glasgow residents of all ages, who have each added a line to express what Glasgow means to them. The Great Big Glasgow Poem will be presented for the first time by Glasgow’s Poet Laureate, Jim Carruth, at The Mitchell Library on Saturday, November 15.

Alan Bett, Creative Scotland’s head of literature, said: “Aye Write’s 20th-anniversary programme is a testament to the festival’s continued ambition and breadth. From titles that explore sport and music to those tackling today’s most pressing social and political issues, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s especially encouraging to see the festival act as a platform for new and developing voices. With Chris McQueer presenting his debut novel to a home crowd, and Chris Kohler and Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin featured in the ‘Ones To Watch’ strand, audiences have a unique opportunity to discover the next wave of standout writers.”

Raja Shehadeh and Penny Johnson reflect on their book Searching for Palestine’s Hidden Places and Lost Memorials, and Lara Lewington’s Hacking Humanity explains how technology can save your health and your life. Elsewhere, Chris McQueer and James Bloodworth examine the toxic sub-cultures of “the manosphere”, and Ryan Gilbey’s It Used to be Witches takes audiences on a treasure hunt through queer cinema past and present with a special screening of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema at Glasgow Film Theatre.

Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life and convenor for culture, sport and international relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “It is fantastic to be looking ahead to the 20th anniversary of Aye Write, which is a crucial part of Glasgow’s cultural events calendar.