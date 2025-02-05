The Sims team have officially announced Businesses and Hobbies as the next Sims 4 expansion pack, with more news to come.

Since launching in 2000, The Sims has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions around the world.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary on February 4, fans of the life simulator have been treated to a range of updates, new content and even re-releases.

Bringing together the charm of the original games in the series, as well as giving fans of The Sims 4 much needed updates more than ten years on since its release, there has been an abundance of Sims news in recent weeks.

Here is all of The Sims news released in the last few weeks - including Motherlode Season and what’s going on with the new Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies expansion pack.

Motherlode Season is here: First look at Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack plus new kits

Finally confirming rumours, The Sims team have officially announced Businesses and Hobbies as the upcoming Sims 4 expansion pack.

A new trailer for the add-on will be released on official Sims channels at 3.58pm in the UK on Thursday, February 6.

Aside from the official first look, the Motherlode Season roadmap also reveals that a deep dive into the pack’s gameplay will come on Tuesday, February 18.

A stubborn surprise remains on the schedule with a mystery announcement expected on Tuesday, February 25 - a date for fans to keep in mind.

Beyond February, the Businesses and Hobbies expansion pack will launch on Thursday, March 6 with three new kits arriving on May 1.

Huge base game update and improved Townie homes

While many members of The Sims community enjoy challenging themselves by building their own homes and creating their own characters, the game is also known for having a range of Townies – playable characters created by The Sims team.

From iconic households such as the Addams Family inspired Goths to Don Lothario and the Calientes, each have their own unique traits and homes.

When The Sims 4 came out back in 2014, the game was still missing many features such as swimming pools or platforms. Over the years, there have been many efforts made to improve the base game’s offerings, but none as grand as those unveiled for the 25th anniversary.

In the first round of updates from January, The Sims team renovated and rebuilt the homes of the game’s most iconic Townies including the Goths, the Pancakes, the Landgraabs and more.

The Sims 4 Update February 2025

On top of that, the game’s main menu was updated with a new look, new features such as apply all in Create a Sim have been added and, as of February 4, there has been a huge free content update.

More than 70 new in-game items have been added for all players, from Create a Sim options to new Build Buy objects.

Plus, players can also take part in The Sims 4 Blast From The Past Event to unlock special rewards inspired by the 2000s, from phones, triple-tiered birthday cake, the inflatable chair and loveseat and a milk carton, featuring Bella Goth’s missing person information.

The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 are back

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sims in a big way, it was announced on January 31 that The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 would be returning.

Allowing the Sims fans to rediscover the games’ legacy – and much of its lore – EA announced that gamers would be made available in their original glory for modern PCs.

Players can either get their hands on The Sims™ 25th Birthday Bundle – which includes The Sims 1 and 2 – or they can purchase The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection separately.

The first game in the series, The Sims: Legacy Collection includes the following bonus content: The Sims: Livin’ Large, The Sims: House Party, The Sims: Hot Date, The Sims: Vacation, The Sims: Unleashed, The Sims: Superstar, and The Sims: Makin’ Magic, as well as one Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit.

Meanwhile, The Sims 2: Legacy Collection includes a much heftier lot of bonus content. This includes The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff. In addition, this collection also includes The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit.

MySims: Cozy Bundle coming to PC

Having already been released for Nintendo Switch, fans of the MySims games will soon be able to enjoy them on PC as well as console as of March 18.

Currently available for preorder, the bundle will include MySims and MySims Kingdom.

New creator kits

As part of the anniversary content drop, EA also announced that there would be several new Kits. These are themed add-on packs for The Sims 4 which typically include new Build Buy items or Create a Sim options – or sometimes both.

As part of the Behind the Sims announcement in January, the Comfy Gamer Kit – made with popular YouTuber and streamer LilSimsie – was revealed, alongside the Secret Sanctuary Kit and the Casanova Cave Kit, with the former inspired by Bella Goth and the latter inspired by Don Lothario.

All three were launched on January 16, with two additional kits – Pierisim’s Refined Living Room kit and Madlen’s Business Chic Kit – released on January 30.

The Sims FreePlay 2000 events

Outside of the main Sims games, there is still plenty going on. The Sims FreePlay – a mobile app – received a huge update with special events designed to take players back to the 2000s beginning from February 4.

Gamers can enjoy 25 days of in-game gifts as well as enhanced lighting and more.

New merch, playlists and an official Pantone colour

If you were watching YouTube or on Google at any point on February 4, you may have noticed the Sims YouTube logo as well as the Google Doodle changes and a new video effect for YouTube shorts.

That was only one of the game’s partnerships for the anniversary, however, with both Spotify and Pantone also getting involved.

Teaming up with the streaming service, The Sims 25th Birthday Mix takes your taste in music and combines it with the top songs featured in Sims games (unfortunately, not in Simlish).

Then, in collaboration with Pantone, an official Sims colour has been created – fittingly titled Plumbob Green.

Finally, a range of 25th anniversary merchandise will be released on February 5.

The Sims 25th anniversary surprises aren’t over yet

In spite of the huge amount of content, updates and re-releases currently going on, the Sims team are still teasing fans.

Starting from Thursday, February 6, Motherlode Season will begin, with announcements and news coming each week in February, with new launches coming in March and May.