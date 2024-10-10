MSPs have called for “substantially improved relations” between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government, a year after a commitment to increase investment in culture by £100 million annually by 2028/29

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government and Creative Scotland have been condemned over the treatment of the arts industry by a damning parliamentary inquiry that has called for an independent review of how culture is being supported in Scotland.

The Usher Hall is one of Edinburgh's best-known cultural venues.

They have been accused of causing greater uncertainty over the future funding of artists and organisations despite promises to roll out £100 million in new investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture secretary Angus Robertson. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

The report from Holyrood's culture committee calls for a "substantially improved relationship" between Creative Scotland and the Government, with MSPs suggesting recent decisions had added to the "uncertainty and precariousness" of the industry.

The document criticises the "regrettable and unhelpful" closure of a multi-million pound for artists at short notice and an eleventh-hour announcement that decisions on 281 funding applications were being delayed for three months.

Demonstrators protest outside the Scottish Parliament against the cuts to the performing arts industry by the Scottish Government. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Culture secretary Angus Robertson has been ordered to respond to claims that most of the additional funding the Government says it has delivered this year is not actually "new money". He has also been asked to explain the "rationale" for Creative Scotland being targeted for cuts at a time when the Government is promising £100m in new arts spending.

Creative Scotland, which has £87.5m worth of long-term funding applications to decide on, has been targeted with a prolonged spending squeeze in recent months, with £10.65m of its previously allocated budget either cancelled or put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Cora Bissett and writer-performer Charlene Boyd stage a protest over Creative Scotland’s open fund for artists at the end of a performance of June Carter Cash : The Woman, Her Music and Me at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. | Supplied

The Government agreed to hand over £8.4m after an angry industry backlash, particularly over the closure of Creative Scotland's open fund for artists, but also announced a full review of the agency’s "remit and functions".

Creative Scotland announced earlier this month that it was having to postpone all long-term funding decisions until the end of January due to the lack of "budget clarity".

The Holyrood committee, which last year warned of an "urgent need" for the Government to restore the confidence of the industry, has found industry belief remains low due to a "lack of clarity" over how the promised £100m would be delivered.

Its new report states: "The temporary closure of Creative Scotland’s open fund for individuals was regrettable and unhelpful in the context of the already urgent need to restore confidence in the culture sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is regrettable that the postponement of announcing the outcomes for the Creative Scotland multi-year funding programme, a matter of weeks before those decisions were scheduled to be announced, has led to yet more uncertainty.

"The committee’s view is that there is a need for a substantially improved relationship between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government. We therefore welcome the proposed review of Creative Scotland and recommend that this should be established as an independent review."

Deputy committee convener Alexander Stewart said: "The temporary closure of Creative Scotland’s open fund and the postponement of the multi-year funding programme only add to the feeling of uncertainty and precariousness across the sector.

"We believe the relationship between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government must substantially improve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Creative Scotland said: “We acknowledge many of the points being made in the report. We also fully appreciate the difficulties that ongoing budget uncertainty has caused people and organisations working in Scotland’s culture sector.

“Greater clarity following the Scottish Government’s draft budget statement in early December will enable us to move on with more certainty.”

Mr Robertson said: “I welcome the committee’s report and, in particular, their acknowledgement of the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase funding for culture and the arts as well as their interest in the forthcoming review of Creative Scotland. We will now take the time to consider the report as well as the recommendations.

“We are awaiting the Chancellor’s Budget announcement on October 30 before we can set detailed budgets for the coming financial year including for the culture sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have increased culture sector funding this financial year, as the first step to achieving the First Minister’s commitment to invest at least £100m more annually in culture and the arts by 2028/29.