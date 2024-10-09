Angus Robertson has said the Scottish Government needed to know the “budgetary decisions made by the UK government” before he could confirm how much funding the arts sector would receive

Angus Robertson. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

The Scottish Government has been accused of "deepening" the country's culture crisis as it was urged to intervene over the controversial closure of a museum on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Opposition politicians have raised concerns the arts industry has been "plunged into further uncertainty" after arts agency Creative Scotland was forced to delay decisions on vital three-year funding applications from 281 organisations.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson was tackled at Holyrood on Wednesday about growing concerns over the survival of organisations due to uncertainty over whether they will have any funding after March.

The People's Story Museum on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh is currently closed to the public.

Mr Robertson revealed he would not be leading a review of Creative Scotland, which was announced weeks before its three-year funding programme was due to be announced, and insisted he did not want to "micro-manage" its decisions.

MSPs also raised concerns with him about the shutdown of Edinburgh’s People's Story Museum, which focuses on the stories of working-class people from the 18th century to the present day, as a result of cost-cutting and staff shortages within the city council.

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, Mr Robertson, who represents the Edinburgh Central constituency, said it was "frankly shocking" that a decision that has caused "absolute consternation" was taken without any public consultation by the Labour-run council.

Creative Scotland was expected to announce its first long-term funding programme for more than six years this month, after receiving £87.5 million worth of applications before its final deadline on April 1. Just £40m would be available if it was given a "standstill" budget by the Government for the next financial year.

The SNP Government has pledged that at least £25m in additional funding will be earmarked for culture next year, but has refused to allocate anything for Creative Scotland's three-year programme.

Theatres, festivals, museums, galleries and arts venues are now not expected to hear until the end of January whether they have secured funding up until 2028.

Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart said: "Scotland's arts sector has been plunged into further uncertainty after the SNP Government delayed a critical decision, leaving more than 280 organisations in limbo.

"With theatres, festivals and venues already warning of collapse and broken promises, does the Cabinet secretary accept that his failure to provide budget clarity is deepening the crisis in the arts sector? What plans are in place to restore trust and stability to these vital organisations?"

Mr Robertson pledged the Government's commitment to increase arts spending by £100m by 2028 would be reflected when it announces its wider budget plans in December.

He said: "I believe I am right in saying that this would constitute the biggest ever increase in culture funding since the beginning of devolution."

Murdo Fraser, culture spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, suggested Mr Robertson should "take an axe" to Creative Scotland, describing it as a "bloated and failing quango."

However, Mr Robertson said: "I think it is important that we have an arms-length arts funding organisation. It is not for the culture secretary to micro-manage its decisions."