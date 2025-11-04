Scottish designer to feature in largest ever display of Queen's fashion

The exhibition will be on display at Buckingham Palace next year

A piece by Scottish designer Christopher Kane is to feature in the largest ever display of fashion worn by Queen Elizabeth II, to go on show in Buckingham Palace next year.

The exhibition will include more than 200 items – around half on display for the first time – and charting the late Queen’s clothing worn in all ten decades of her life.

Among the garments on display are a clear plastic raincoat made by the couturier Hardy Amies in the 1960s, as well as apple-green gown worn for a state banquet given for President Eisenhower at the British Embassy in Washington by Norman Hartnell and a crinoline-skirted blue gown and matching bolero jacket worn for her sister Princess Margaret’s wedding in 1960.

A Harris tweed jacket and Balmoral Tartan skirt, designed by Norman Hartnell and worn in the 1950s, will also be on show.

Over the course of their careers, Erdem Moralioglu and Richard Quinn, as well as Mr Kane, have each created pieces or a collection influenced by Queen Elizabeth II’s distinctive style, taking inspiration from different elements of her wardrobe.

Mr Kane said the exhibition was one of the “most significant living archives in modern fashion history”.

He said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe is one of the most significant living archives in modern fashion history. From the decline of the court dressmaker to the rise of couturiers like Hartnell and Hardy Amies, her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion.

“For designers and students, it offers a masterclass in silhouette, construction, repetition, symbolism and, perhaps most importantly, restraint.”

The three designers will each contribute a piece to the exhibition chosen from one of these past collections, with each ensemble shown alongside a related item from the late Queen’s fashion archive.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dressed for Princess Margaret's wedding in 1960. By Sir Cecil Beaton.

Visitors to the exhibition will discover rarely seen and never-before-displayed items from the late Queen’s wardrobe, which has now become part of the Royal Collection under the care of Royal Collection Trust, as well as behind-the-scenes design sketches and fabric samples that give an insight into the process of dressing the most famous woman in the world.

The three designers will also contribute their reflections on Her late Majesty’s fashion legacy to the official centenary publication, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style. The book will explore the late Queen’s fashion archive in unprecedented detail, featuring a tribute by Dame Anna Wintour and an essay by Amy de la Haye, Professor of Dress History and Curatorship at London College of Fashion.

Mr Moralioglu said: “The wardrobe of Her late Majesty is a snapshot of a very long life, a life of duty, and in so many ways it’s a time capsule. It captures a very specific and important moment in history.”

Mr Quinn, winner of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, said: “There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II’s style and promotion of British couture over the 90 years had a huge impact on British fashion.

“The ultimate stamp of approval, she always shone a light on British designers, highlighting the relevance and significance of British fashion across the world.”

Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe was a masterclass in symbolism, tailoring and British craftsmanship. In this landmark exhibition, as well as unveiling garments spanning every decade of the late Queen’s life, we are thrilled to be including works by three contemporary designers who have so successfully reinterpreted her style for the present day, demonstrating how her fashion legacy continues to be woven into the fabric of British design.”