Scottish Charity Launches Global Digital Science Festival To Boost STEM For All

Techfest, a Scottish charity, has launched a worldwide Digital Science Festival to promote STEM access to everyone

Scottish Charity, TechFest, has organised a free Digital Science Festival to take place on the 1-8th November to encourage engagement in STEM for all ages.

The week-long festival will be hosted entirely online including workshops, presentations and interactive sessions, led by professionals across STEM.

The festival will feature a variety of speakers who aim to demonstrate the relevance of STEM subjects in everyday life.

TV Doctor, Tharaka Gunarthne, will be sharing insights into how to achieve a ‘Straight A’s Brain’

One of the speakers, Dr Tom Crawford, also known as Tom Rocks Maths on YouTube, will be combining his passion for mathematics and Pokémon.

Additionally, Doug Allan from BBC's Blue Planet will be attending the festival to discuss "An Eye Below Zero, a Long-Term Look at the Poles."

Other speakers at the festival include Scottish Influencer of the Year 2024 and climate activist Laura Young, and Dr Vivienne Ming, a visionary neuroscientist and AI expert who works towards unlocking the human potential.

The festival will close with the unique 'Universilly Challenged’ pub-style quiz experience, hosted by the one-of-a-kind science troubadour Jonny Berliner and renowned biologist Simon Watt.

Scottish wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan, best known for his work on BBC’s Blue Planet, Planet Earth and the Frozen Planet, will be giving insight into the hidden world of the Arctic and Antarctic

TechFest is a charity focused on making STEM more engaging and inclusive for everyone throughout the country and beyond whilst helping to connect STEM to various sectors.

Scotland’s Digital Science Festival has been developed to address the accessibility barriers for rural communities and provide a global platform for participants to join from anywhere in the world.

Sarah Chew, Managing Director of TechFest, said: “I'm incredibly proud to launch Scotland’s Digital Science Festival, powered by TechFest, in our efforts to bring fun and engaging STEM discussions to people across the globe.

“It is vital that we have more initiatives like this to inspire the next generation of talent and encourage people of all ages to engage with and rediscover their love for STEM.

Scotland’s Digital Science Festival (SDSF) is an exciting, virtual event that aims to bring science straight into homes through expert talks, interactive workshops, and an online escape room

“We want to challenge outdated perceptions that STEM subjects aren’t ‘cool’, are male-dominated, or too difficult by showing their relevance to exciting career paths demonstrated by our speakers.