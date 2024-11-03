Specsavers Scottish music awards honours the best homegrown talent at this year's star-studded ceremony raising over £190,000 for Nordoff and Robbins

The 26th annual awards ceremony celebrated the best of Scottish music while supporting the vital works of Nordoff and Robbins Music Therapy.

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards returned to Glasgow on the 2nd of November with a star-studded line-up and a night of unforgettable performances from Twin Atlantic, Nina Nesbitt and crowd pleasers Gun. The event raised an incredible £191,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, a music therapy charity that provides life-changing support to children, young people, and adults across the country.

Hosted by renowned DJ and presenter Edith Bowman, the night also included a special video message from Lulu, who shared her joy to win of the Scottish Icon Award, sponsored by Rox.

Other award winners included:

· Berkeley 2 Studios – Guitar Guitar Music Industry Award

· Beluga Lagoon – Barrowland Spotlight Award

· Blair Ferguson – Blur69 Sound of Scotland

· Calum Bowie – Beavertown’s Breakthrough Award

· Country 2 Country – Ticketmaster’s Tourmaster Award

· Eddi Reader – Special Recognition Award Sponsored by Specsavers

· GUN – Pizza Express Album of the Year

· Hannah Laing – Go Radio Breakthrough Award

· Harri and Domenic – Ballantines and Subclub Electronic Music Award

· Kyle Falconer – King Tuts’ Song Writing Award

· LuLu – Scottish Icon Award sponsored by Rox

· Nina Nesbitt – SWG3 Independent Icon Award

· Phil Bowdery – OVO Hydro Promoter of the Year Award

· Soup Dragons – Raymond Weil Lifetime Achievement Award

· Travis – Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by the Sir Reo Stakis Foundation

· Twin Atlantic – Disruptor Award sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh

The event was a huge success, showcasing the talent and diversity of Scotland's music scene while raising vital funds for a worthy cause.

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, said: "Being here tonight for the 26th annual Scottish Music Awards is more than just a celebration – it's a testament to the power of music to heal and connect us. Nordoff and Robbins is proud to stand with Scotland’s brilliant artists and supporters, whose passion and generosity help us to bring transformative music therapy to those who need it most. This evening is not only a tribute to outstanding talent, but a reminder of the incredible difference we can make together through music.

Jennifer Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chairwoman, said: “This is the sixth consecutive year that Specsavers has been the headline sponsor of the Scottish Music Awards and, as always, it did not disappoint.

“We are thrilled we were able to sponsor the Special Recognition Award, which was awarded to the talented Eddi Reader, congratulations to our very worthy winner.

“Once again it was an incredible night supporting and raising much-needed funds for Nordoff and Robbins whilst enjoying the biggest night in Scotland’s music industry.”

Award-winning presenter and dedicated Nordoff and Robbins supporter Edith Bowman returned to host the event, joining some of Scotland’s biggest and best musicians on the red carpet.

The Scottish music scene shone brightly last night as the 2024 Scottish Music Awards celebrated a wealth of talent at Barrowlands Ballroom, honouring both legendary icons and exciting new stars. The evening was packed with captivating performances, moving speeches, and awards that paid tribute to Scotland’s rich musical legacy and rising voices.

Opening the night, acclaimed singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt performed a mesmerising rendition of ‘I’m coming home’ marking the beginning of an unforgettable evening. Nesbitt later accepted the prestigious SWG3 Independent Icon Award, recognising her unique contributions to Scottish music and her independent spirit.

“I would like to dedicate the independent icon award to my younger self, the 15-year-old, who bought a guitar for £20, learned an entire Taylor Swift album, then uploaded very questionable covers to YouTube. The 16-year-old who auditioned for the X Factor and got rejected. Thank God. The 17-year-old who signed the major label for five albums got dropped after one, thought her life was over. The 22-year-old who wrote an album that changed my life took me around the world and finally the 30 year old who just started my own record label, and just released an album. Thank you so much for this award. I just want to say to all the aspiring musicians out there. Don’t ever think that where you come from is too small to go after big dreams”

Alternative rock band Twin Atlantic then took the stage, thrilling the audience with some of their biggest hits. The band was honored with the Disruptor Award, sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, a fitting accolade for their innovative approach and impact on Scotland’s rock scene. Ross McNae said “Me and Barry were lucky enough to go to a project the other day and we stayed in two sessions for kids that have got additional needs and to see the work that Nordoff and Robbins do in real life was humbling and reminded us just how important music is and how privileged we are to get to do it as a job. So, thanks very much to Nordoff and Robbins.”

In a video message, beloved music icon Lulu accepted the Scottish Icon Award, sponsored by Rox. Her heartfelt words paid homage to her career roots in Scotland.

“Scotland is very close to my heart, even when I'm not here… when I think of people getting a lifetime achievement award, I think of, well, this is the end of their story. They're on their way out. Not me. I'm just starting, you ain’t getting rid of me yet. But thank you so much for this. I love you. I am so proud to be a Scot accepting this because this is where it started. Of course. Thank you, thank you.

Award-winning producer Blair Ferguson also took the spotlight, accepting the Blur69 Sound of Scotland Award.

Rising sensation Calum Bowie accepted Beavertown’s Breakthrough Award and gave an emotional speech about his journey to success. He followed his speech with a thrilling performance, showcasing the talent that has made him a viral star in Scottish music.

“First of all, thank you to Beavertown for sponsoring this award, as well as the other sponsors tonight. Nordoff and Robbins you all do incredible work, so thank you. To my friends, family, and team, you help me so much, and I’m grateful to each of you for getting me here. This is a real milestone for me, and it means a lot. To be mentioned in the same breath as previous winners is incredible - I met Nina Nesbitt earlier, who’s been a huge inspiration to me. It’s amazing to be in such company, so thank you very much.”

Kyle Falconer, celebrated for his lyrical talent, received the King Tut’s Songwriting Award before delivering a powerful performance that resonated deeply with the audience. “To everyone who keeps listening to the new songs, I appreciate you all. We’ll all keep supporting each other, helping everyone where we can. Hope you all have a great night!”

The OVO Hydro Promoter of the Year Award went to Phil Bowdery, who accepted his award via video message, sharing his pride in supporting Scotland’s live music scene.

Additionally, Harri and Domenic, icons in Scotland’s electronic music scene, received the Ballantine’s and Subclub Electronic Music Award, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Beluga Lagoon, honoured with the Barrowland Spotlight Award, delivered a high-energy performance that brought the crowd to its feet. The band’s rise to prominence was highlighted in their acceptance speech, celebrating the importance of supporting emerging rock artists in Scotland.

Hannah Laing took home the Go Radio Breakthrough Award, reflecting on her musical journey and the significance of the Scottish music scene in nurturing new talent.

“Thank you so much, everyone. Receiving this award means absolutely everything to me - I’m truly living my dream right now. Huge thanks to Nordoff and Robbins and Go Radio. The work Nodoff and Robbins is doing is incredible, showing the true power of music to make a difference.”

The evening also featured a touching tribute to the late Steve Chien, as The Berkeley Suite was awarded the Guitar Guitar Music Industry Award, acknowledging Chien’s legacy in the Glasgow music community.

Later in the evening, the legendary Soup Dragons took to the stage after receiving the Raymond Weil Lifetime Achievement Award. Their performance evoked nostalgia and celebrated their lasting influence on Scottish music.

Other highlights included a Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Specsavers, accepted by Eddi Readervia video,

“Please enjoy this message! I saw that you’ve honoured me with this award - thank you so much! I wish I could be there in person, and hopefully, I’ll make it in 2025. I hope everyone is having a fantastic time today, and thank you again for this incredible recognition.

To everyone supporting Nordoff and Robins, I hope you raise tons of money - it’s truly a special cause, and I’m grateful to be a part of it. Thank you all so much, and have a great day!”

as well as the Outstanding Achievement Award, presented by the Sir Reo Stakis Foundation, which went to iconic Scottish band Travis, also shared through a video message.

“Thank you for the Outstanding Achievement award; it truly means a lot. We’re so honoured to accept this award, even from a distance! Right now, we’re sending our love from Paraguay, where we’re performing live. We hope tonight raises a lot of funds for the incredible cause of music therapy - one of the best charities out there, making a real difference. Thanks to everyone involved!”

Country 2 Country received Ticketmaster’s Tourmaster Award, which was accepted by Geoff Ellis, reflecting on the impact of Scottish festivals.

Finally, closing the night in iconic fashion, rock legends Gun took to the stage after being honoured with the PizzaExpress Live Album of the Year Award. Their electrifying performance brought the audience to its feet, a fitting end to an unforgettable night that celebrated the diversity, talent, and resilience of Scotland’s music community.

“Thank you so much, everyone for this incredible honour of Album of the Year. It’s truly special for us to receive this recognition from Glasgow, the city where we come from and where we’ve performed countless times.

A huge thank you to everyone who made this possible. We couldn’t be prouder to represent this city. Thank you all once again—this means the world to us!”