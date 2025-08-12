Watch footage of the historic Scottish town, which is preparing to host its annual book festival next month - with speakers including Nicola Surgeon and Sir John Kay.

A teacher’s TikTok video showing her visit to “Scotland’s version of Stars Hollow” has gone viral.

@miss_davidson_primary posted the footage to the platform, comparing Wigtown to the fictional Connecticut town from the hit TV series Gilmore Girls.

In the caption of the video, which received 186.1k views and 19.4k likes, she wrote: “I half expected to see Lorelai and Rory [characters from the show] browsing the shelves!”

One user commented: “I’m from Scotland. Why have I never heard of this magical place? I need to book a trip.”

Another commenter said: “We visited two days ago - we only live about an hours drive away and for some reason only been twice. Such a beautiful wee town.”

Wigtown - Scotland’s National Book Town

Located in the southwest of Scotland, Wigtown - Scotland’s National Book Town - is home to 15 bookshops.

With a rural seaside community of under 1,000 residents, it’s estimated the number of books in Wigtown outnumber people 250 to one.

Wigtown also has a wide variety of cafés and independent shops, with plenty of opportunities for walks around the surrounding landscape.

Wigtown is home to 15 bookshops. | TikTok / @miss_davidson_primary

Wigtown’s The Open Book airbnb

Wigtown even has a bookshop airbnb - The Open Book - a “charming” bookshop with an apartment above.

Wigtown Book Festival said: “Paying guests live in the self-catering apartment upstairs and run the bookshop below it for the duration of their stay.

“During their stay, guests are free to change displays, price books, re-categorise them, and make inventive use of the blackboard that entices visitors in to browse or chat.

“Some guests are happy to quietly run the bookshop, while others come with firmer plans and creative ideas!”

One reviewer said: “The Open Book is a holiday stay like no other we have ever experienced. Running the bookshop and getting to meet the other local book merchants and customers was incredibly satisfying and fun! The surrounding Scottish countryside, villages and seashores provide ample opportunities to get out and explore. Would do this again in a heartbeat.”

Wigtown Book Festival

In 1998, it was announced that Wigtown would become Scotland's National Book Town after a period of dereliction.

Wigtown Book Festival, which runs for 10 days, was established the following year and is held annually.

This year’s festival will run from September 26 to October 5.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join broadcaster Gavin Esler to discuss her memoir Frankly.

Others scheduled to speak at the 2025 festival include former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Sir John Kay, Reeta Chakrabarti, Louise Minchin and more.