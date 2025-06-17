Royal Lyceum Theatre: The 'dedicated' Edinburgh theatre boss standing down after six years
A director of a major Scottish theatre is to step down after six years in the role.
Mike Griffiths, who took up the position of joint chief executive and executive director in 2019, is to leave the Royal Lyceum Theatre.
With more than 40 years of experience working in theatre, Mr Griffiths started at the theatre in May 2019, where he navigated it through the Covid-19 pandemic, re-emerging into a turbulent funding landscape for the arts in Scotland.
Mr Griffiths’s past roles include nine years as administrative director of the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh and interim chief executive at Horsecross Arts in Perth.
His impending departure was announced at the theatre’s official new season programme launch.
The Lyceum has recently welcomed James Brining as artistic director, replacing David Greig.
He said: “It has been a real privilege to work at The Lyceum over the last six years. It has been challenging, but the support of the Lyceum team and board has been invaluable. I know that with James Brining leading the company, The Lyceum will continue to flourish.”
Mr Brining said: “Mike has made a huge contribution to The Lyceum over his time as executive director. From making changes to internal processes and practice, steering through the challenges of the pandemic and working collaboratively across the city and the sector, Mike has always supported and advocated for the idea of producing the best theatre here in Edinburgh, for Scotland and the world.
“A dedicated internationalist and a source of insight and wisdom always tempered by kindness and warmth, we will miss Mike very much, but wish him well on his next adventure.”
Chair of the board of directors, Tari Lang, said: “Mike has had his steady hand on the tiller and provided calm leadership during good and challenging times for the Lyceum, through the pandemic and subsequent funding challenges.
“I have been privileged to have had Mike’s partnership, his calm and patience. Not much ruffles him and there’s not much he doesn’t know.”
