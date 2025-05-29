Traverse collaborates with Bristol Old Vic to present The Beautiful Future is Coming, an urgent new drama about the climate apocalypse, by Flora Wilson Brown and directed by Nancy Medina.Traverse collaborates with Bristol Old Vic to present The Beautiful Future is Coming, an urgent new drama about the climate apocalypse, by Flora Wilson Brown and directed by Nancy Medina.
Edinburgh festivals: 12 shows to be performed at Traverse Theatre this August

Jane Bradley
Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 29th May 2025, 08:00 BST

There are 12 shows, including 10 premieres

An “honest, wicked and moving unpicking” of the character of the pantomime dame is among a range of original performances unveiled for this year’s festival programme at the Traverse Theatre.

Scotland's new writing theatre said it had unveiled a programme that “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to discovering, developing and showcasing the most vital new voices in theatre”.

This year's TravFest, which is comprised of 12 productions, including ten premieres, deals with issues from climate change to radicalisation and loved ones developing dementia. Other themes include global conflict and dysfunctional family dynamics, while also bringing joy, humanity, commonality and humour.

Gary McNair’s solo fable A Gambler’s Guide to Dying returns to the Traverse ten years on from its sell-out, award-winning debut. Another production is Standing In The Shadows of Giants, a world premiere of an autobiographical musical play written and performed by Lucie Barât – sister of The Libertines’ frontman and guitarist Carl Barât.

Meanwhile, The Beautiful Future is Coming – an “urgent” new play about the onrushing climate apocalypse - will span 250 years of real and imagined history through the eyes of three couples, from 1850s New York to present-day London.

The new play by Karis Kelly, winner of the Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2022, entitled Consumed, directed by Katie Posner, receives its world premiere on the Traverse stage this August.

Lucie Barât, sister of The Libertines' frontman Carl Barât, steps into the spotlight in the world premiere of her autobiographical musical play Standing In The Shadows of Giants, directed by Traverse Associate Artist Bryony Shanahan.

1. Standing In The Shadows Of Giants

Lucie Barât, sister of The Libertines' frontman Carl Barât, steps into the spotlight in the world premiere of her autobiographical musical play Standing In The Shadows of Giants, directed by Traverse Associate Artist Bryony Shanahan. | Traverse

Director John Tiffany returns to the Traverse alongside Johnny McKnight with She’s Behind You, written by McKnight, an uplifting journey exploring our love of panto and the dames that define it.

2. She's Behind You

Director John Tiffany returns to the Traverse alongside Johnny McKnight with She’s Behind You, written by McKnight, an uplifting journey exploring our love of panto and the dames that define it. | Traverse

Inspired by playwright Gabriel Jason Dean’s relationship with his own brother, a currently-incarcerated high-level member of the alt-right, RIFT is a story of estrangement, ideological divide, and the fight to change the world. The UK premiere is directed by Ari Laura Kreith and is presented by Luna Stage & Richard Jordan Productions.

3. Rift

Inspired by playwright Gabriel Jason Dean’s relationship with his own brother, a currently-incarcerated high-level member of the alt-right, RIFT is a story of estrangement, ideological divide, and the fight to change the world. The UK premiere is directed by Ari Laura Kreith and is presented by Luna Stage & Richard Jordan Productions. | Traverse

A haunting exploration of complicity, consent, patriarchy and trauma in a post-#MeToo world, Red Like Fruit, brings audiences the latest work of award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch. This European premiere from 2b theatre company from Halifax Nova Scotia, directed by Christian Barry, sees Luke narrate Lauren’s life: her fraying mental health and the unease she feels in the world.

4. Red Like Fruit

A haunting exploration of complicity, consent, patriarchy and trauma in a post-#MeToo world, Red Like Fruit, brings audiences the latest work of award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch. This European premiere from 2b theatre company from Halifax Nova Scotia, directed by Christian Barry, sees Luke narrate Lauren’s life: her fraying mental health and the unease she feels in the world. | Traverse

