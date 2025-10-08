Romesh Ranganathan: The Weakest Link host to star in first play 'since primary school' at Scottish theatre
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is to take to the stage "for the first time since primary school" in a new production to be performed in Glasgow.
Mr Ranganathan will play Doctor Bill Windsor, alongside the previously announced Sheridan Smith as Susan, in a new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy Woman in Mind at the Theatre Royal next year.
Multi award-winning comedian Mr Ranganathan, who is a Radio 2 host and is known for fronting series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan and game show The Weakest Link, said: “I’m honoured to be stepping on stage in a play for the first time [since primary school] alongside the incredible Sheridan Smith and company. It’s very much a mix of feeling excited about such an amazing experience as well as a real rich vein of extreme nerves.”
The comedian added: “Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind is an amazing play and I look forward to helping to bring it to life. I’m also playing a doctor, which means that my mum might finally feel something approaching pride.”
Directed by Michael Longhurst, the revival explores a woman’s fractured reality after she sustains a bump to the head. Also joining the cast is Louise Brealey, who is to play the role of Madame Hooch in HBO’s new Harry Potter TV series.
The play will be performed in Glasgow from March 10 to 14.
