The play will be Romesh Ranganathan’s stage debut

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is to take to the stage "for the first time since primary school" in a new production to be performed in Glasgow.

Mr Ranganathan will play Doctor Bill Windsor, alongside the previously announced Sheridan Smith as Susan, in a new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy Woman in Mind at the Theatre Royal next year.

Multi award-winning comedian Mr Ranganathan, who is a Radio 2 host and is known for fronting series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan and game show The Weakest Link, said: “I’m honoured to be stepping on stage in a play for the first time [since primary school] alongside the incredible Sheridan Smith and company. It’s very much a mix of feeling excited about such an amazing experience as well as a real rich vein of extreme nerves.”

The comedian added: “Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind is an amazing play and I look forward to helping to bring it to life. I’m also playing a doctor, which means that my mum might finally feel something approaching pride.”

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the revival explores a woman’s fractured reality after she sustains a bump to the head. Also joining the cast is Louise Brealey, who is to play the role of Madame Hooch in HBO’s new Harry Potter TV series.