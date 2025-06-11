Rising Stars of Edinburgh Fringe 2025: The New Voices Taking the Stage

As the world’s largest arts festival returns, Edinburgh Fringe 2025 is set to showcase an extraordinary wave of fresh voices and bold new talent. This year’s lineup features powerful explorations of identity, resilience, friendship, and societal change—offering audiences a chance to connect with stories that are as timely as they are personal.

From solo comedies packed with heartfelt humour and razor-sharp wit to innovative physical theatre and immersive performances, these shows reflect the diverse experiences shaping today’s cultural landscape. Dive into this selection of unmissable new work that promises to challenge, entertain, and inspire across the city this summer.

A STAN IS BORN!– Gilded Balloon Patter House (Blether), 15:00,from 30th July –25th August (not 11th)

Musical comedy meets fan devotion: Alexis Sakellaris delivers ten original tracks, powerhouse vocals and razor-wit in a celebration of queer identity and pop obsession. A glittering, joyfully loud coming-of-age story that honours Beyoncé, Céline and Mariah.

The Crawl, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh Fringe Festival

An Ode to the Casting Director– Gilded Balloon Patter House (The Penny), 11:40, from 30th July –25th August (not 12th)

Sophie Fisher’s cinematic solo tears into the audition grind with humour and heart. Expect live-feed scenes, biting truth and the chaotic surrealism behind every casting call.

BAIRNS– Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3), 14:05, 30th July –25th August (not 12th)

Annie Davison channels surrogacy, sisterhood and the messy magic of modern womanhood into a compulsively paced, character-rich one-woman drama. Bold, honest and deeply moving.

Don't Tell Dad About Diana, Underbelly Cowgate, Edinbrugh Fringe Festival

Cara and Kelly are Best Friends Forever For Life– Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3), 15:20, from 30th July –25th August (not 18th)

Tense two-hander by Mojola Akinyemi about friendship, loyalty and the subtle creep of extremism. Sharp, unnerving and distinctly of-the-moment.

Don’t Tell Dad About Diana– Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Dancer), 12:50, from 31st July –25th August (not 12th)

Set in the 90s, this is a riotous drag-infused comedy featuring two teens prepping a Princess Di act under nationalist family noses. In 1997 Dublin, grief and friendship collide in glitter-soaked catharsis.

Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x), Pleasance Courtyard

Eat The Rich (but maybe not me mates x) – Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 1), 14:15, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 12th, 19th)

Jade Franks’ autobiographical solo show on class, privilege and hidden work at the University of Cambridge. Sharp, heartfelt, and as insightful as it is entertaining.

FISH– Greenside (Jade Studio), 19:35, from Friday 1st – Sunday 23rd August 2025 (not 10th, 17th)

Physical clowning meets climate anxiety, as a fish dreams of human life. Funmi Adejobi’s whimsical performance is witty, engaging and unexpectedly poignant.

FLUSH– Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs), 12:15, from 30th July –25th August (not 11th, 18th)

A women’s toilet becomes a sanctuary of solidarity and raw confession. April Hope Miller’s sharp drama delves into vulnerability, survival and connection. FLUSH partners with Ask For Angela, a national initiative supporting those in vulnerable situations in nightlife venues.

Funny Though – Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 1), 15:30, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 13th, 20th)

Clare Noy’s confessional comedy exposes performance anxiety and burnout behind the laughs. Honest, darkly funny, and remarkably relatable.

Gimme a Sign!– Greenside (Fern Studio), 15:05, from 1st –23rd August 2025 (not 10th, 17th)

Bailey Swilley channels grief, ghost-chasing and identity in this tender, eccentric solo show. A charming mix of humour, supernatural intrigue and authentic healing.

Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies)– Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome), 13:30, 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 11th, 18th)

Poet-performer Kate Ireland reflects on ADHD, school culture and productivity through spoken word. Witty, illuminating and definitely uplifting.

House Party– Pleasance Courtyard (Attic), 15:20, 31st July –25th August 2025 (not 12th, 21st)

A vibrant solo music show about East London gentrification, cramped spaces and collective resistance. Chakira Alin brings heart, humour and political urgency.

I L L B E H A V I O U R – Summerhall (Former Gent’s Locker Room), 13:40, 31st July –10th August 2025 (not 4th, 7th)

Sensory theatre meets sonic exploration: experimental movement, live sampling of breath and heartbeat reveal the hidden soundtrack of being alive.

In These Shoes– Underbelly Bristo Square (Dairy Room), 19:45, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 6th, 13th, 20th)

Fashion satire meets jazz cabaret in this witty portrait of style obsession and identity. Glynis Traill‑Nash delivers sass, insight and musical elegance.

Lioness – Greenside (Clover Studio), 12:40, from 1st –23rd August 2025 (not 10th, 17th)

Kate Coulson’s football-infused solo drama tackles sexism, ambition and friendship in the Women’s Super League. Raw, empowering and full of drive.

Macbeth by The Barden Party– ZOO Southside (Studio), 10:40, from 1st –22nd August 2025 (not 4th, 11th, 18th)

A gender-flipped, bluegrass-infused revival of Macbeth, blending raw emotion, humour and musicality. Intimate, irreverent and refreshingly bold.

medium dead – ZOO Playground 2, 16:50, from 1st –24th August 2025 (not 6th, 11th, 18th)

In a surreal afterlife office, a writer assigned to Anthony Bourdain’s file navigates grief, bureaucracy and meaning. Darkly clever, deeply felt.

Meg & Marge – ZOO Playground 1, 15:15, from 1st –25th August 2025 (not 12th)

A tradwife social-media influencer is haunted by Margery Kempe, sparking a surreal, genre-bending comedy about perfection, faith and identity.

Shell – ZOO Southside (Studio), 15:05, from 1st –24th August 2025 (not 6th, 13th, 20th)

Drag-clown ritual and queer sex education fuse in Ana Evans’s participatory performance. Bold, playful, and challenges what theatre can be.

Terry's: An American Tragedy About Cars, Customers, and Selling Cars to Customers – Pleasance Courtyard (Beside), 12:55, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 11th, 19th)

Satirical musical comedy set in a 1990s Midwestern dealership. Lecoq-trained ensemble combines absurdist humour with pointed societal critique.

The Crawl – Pleasance Dome (10 Dome), 12:05, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 13th, 20th)

No water, no words: a duet tackling competition and performance through inventive physical theatre. Creative, energetic, family-friendly.

The Essence of Audrey– Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar), 11:15,from 30th July –25th August (not 13th)

Helen Anker’s elegant solo tribute to Audrey Hepburn blends biography, humour and humanity in an intimate theatrical portrait.

The Poetess– Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome), 11:55, from 30th July –25th August

Olivia Dodd’s spoken-word play transforms viral poetry into a journey through grief, connection and creative legacy. Moving, hopeful.

The Strongest Girl in the World– Gilded Balloon Patter House (The Snug),14:20, from 30th July –25th August 2025 (not 12th, 19th)

Truly Siskind‑Weiss weaves childhood grief into a magical, heartfelt solo about growing up, loss and resilience.