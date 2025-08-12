The winner will have their play produced for next year’s Fringe

An aspiring writer will win the chance to have their play produced and performed at next year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe in a new prize launched today which aims to “rewrite the rules of breaking into the theatre world”.

The winner of the Leodis Prize, who will see their play performed at Pleasance next year, will be selected by a panel of judges including actor Tamzin Outhwaite.

The winning writer, who must not have previously published a play or be represented by an agent, will also have their work published by a leading drama publisher and receive a £2,000 cash award.

Daniel Hinchliffe, managing director of Leodis Talent and founder of the award, said he hoped the prize would “champion unrepresented and previously unrecognised talent”.

He said: “I wanted to create a writing prize to find a new voice in theatre that is open to anyone, especially without age restraints.

“I don't think our industry does enough to support new theatre writing and I wanted to ensure we created a pathway to the Fringe that is fully funded for our winning playwright to allow them to concentrate on the play and not the process of producing.”

The winner will see their debut play fully produced by talent agency Leodis in association with Pleasance Theatre Trust, premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2026. In addition to a full production, the winning writer will be offered representation by Leodis and the winning play will be published by Methuen Drama, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing.

He added: “I am delighted to be launching this new prize with Pleasance and Bloomsbury Publishing, companies that I admire greatly for their support of new writing.”

Alongside Ms Outhwaite, the panel of judges will also include writer Jenna Fincken, whose play Ruckus was a standout at the Fringe, and understands how to navigate the Fringe path to success and director Sam Yates, acclaimed for his work on the West End and internationally.

Anthony Alderson, director of the Pleasance Theatre Trust, said: “The Fringe has always been about discovery and it remains the launchpad for some of the most exciting new works. It is a place to find and platform new voices.

“The Leodis Prize is the kind of initiative that keeps the spirit of the Fringe alive and urgent and we are proud to be partnering with the award to stage the winning play and help to uncover new artists.”

The prize is open exclusively to writers, of any age, who have never had their plays performed, are not published and do not have professional representation.