The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy will soon hit screens after being filmed in Scotland.

Having filmed in Scotland earlier this year, the BBC’s new two-part drama Murder is Easy will soon be released.

Based on the 1939 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the show was filmed entirely in Scotland despite its English setting.

Murder is Easy follows retired policeman Luke Fitzwilliam as he meets Miss Pinkerton on a train. The woman lives in Wychwood-Under-Ashe, but she suspects that the series of deaths in her village are not as accidental as they appear. When she’s found dead, Fitzwilliam vows to find the killer before they can strike again.

Featuring Dame Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam, the all-star cast also includes Scottish talent Douglas Henshall and Mark Bonnar. The Christie work has been adapted for the BBC by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and some elements of the original novel have been changed. However, Ejiwunmi-Le Berre's take on the thriller promises to be just as gripping.

She said: "Christie’s wicked eye for class and hypocrisy has given us this funny, but devastatingly furious little book about injustice. I have a feeling she was experimenting, trying something different, and if we’ve done the same, I can only put my hands up and say we had licence to do so, from the Queen of Crime herself."

So if you're eagerly awaiting the murder mystery, here’s everything you need to know about Murder is Easy, from filming locations to where to watch.

Murder is Easy cast 2023

Known for his role in HBO series Industry and film Rye Lane, English actor David Jonsson stars as Luke Fitzwilliam. Murder is Easy also stars Dame Penelope Wilton alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark, Mathew Baynton and more.

Several Scottish actors also feature in the ensemble cast. River City actress Kathryn Howden appears, as well as Shetland stars Douglas Henshall and Mark Bonnar.

Despite injuring himself joking around with co-star Henshall, Bonnar – who portrays Reverend Humbleby – said filming was good fun.

He said: “It’s not always the case, depending on the show or the film, but... this particular group of people were mischief makers. And we all like a laugh. So we had one. They're very naughty and there was a lot of banter.

“And of course me and Dougie Henshall reunited after many years in Shetland, both playing very posh people this time. Which led to me injuring myself, I should add. There’s a big tennis match scene at the manor house, and though we weren’t playing for real we decided, because we had the rackets and the balls, that if we're not going to play, we might as well play, you know.

Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter and Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez in BBC Scotland's Shetland, 2018. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

"So Dougie and I started hitting the tennis ball around, and it was great fun, even though I knew he was once a champion under 18s or whatever. And he did a high lob, and I made the mistake of jumping up for it thinking I was still a spritely 27 year old. I thought 'I'll get that!' but then I crashed down and went over on my ankle, which then turned all yellow and purple. So that was that was the only unfortunate part.”

The full cast of Murder is Easy:

David Jonsson – Luke Fitzwilliam

Morfydd Clark – Bridget Conway

Penelope Wilton – Miss Pinkerton

Sinéad Matthews – Miss Waynflete

Tom Riley – Lord Whitfield

Douglas Henshall – Major Horton

Mathew Baynton – Dr Thomas

Mark Bonnar – Reverend Humbleby

Nimra Bucha – Mrs Humbleby

Phoebe Licorish – Rose Humbleby

Jon Pointing – Rivers

Tamzin Outhwaite – Mrs Pierce

Kathryn Howden – Mrs Carter

Demmy Ladipo – Jimmy Amaike

Gloria Obianyo – Ngozi Ude

Where was Murder is Easy filmed?

Murder is Easy was filmed entirely in Scotland, in locations including Stirlingshire, East Lothian, East Ayrshire and Glasgow.

However, with filming having taken place in several locations in Scotland here are some which you may recognise.

Tyninghame, East Lothian

East Lothian villages Garvald and Tyninghame caught the attention of producers looking to create the fictional Wychwood-Under-Ashe. Film crews descended on Tyninghame in July, transforming the village into a recreation of the 1950s. The village hall and Tyninghame Smithy tearooms were also closed for filming.

Bonnar said: “We filmed a lot in Tyninghame, a lovely village in East Lothian which stars in Murder in Easy as Wychwood under Ashe. You get to visit all these places and go into houses that you would never dream of getting the chance of going into when you're not in this business. It’s great.”

Paisley, Renfrewshire

Murder is Easy was also shot in Paisley, with the town centre similarly transformed to recreate the 1950s. Classic cars were spotted on the streets as well as stars such as David Jonsson.

Sorn Castle, Ayrshire

Murder is Easy also filmed at Sorn Castle in Ayrshire, a luxury wedding venue set on an 8,000 acre private estate.

Bonnar shared that it was his favourite place to film. He said: “It is an amazing place, and as all actors do, which is why you should never leave us alone – I loved wandering into rooms we were not supposed to wander into when we're on location. So please, if you ever think it's a good idea to let a film crew into your house, know that the actors will be snooping around in your drawers. It’s an incredible building – beautiful, with the architecture and the history that's there.”

When is Murder is Easy on TV?

Part one of Murder is Easy will air on BBC One at 9pm, Wednesday, December 27th, while part two will be broadcast at 9pm on Thursday, December 28th.