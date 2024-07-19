One Sugar Stirred to the Left to receive world premiere at The Edinburgh Fringe

A new play showing that love can be found in the strangest of places is set to move audiences to tears this August.

One Sugar Stirred To The Left, by author, poet, playwright, screenwriter, musician Jon Lawrence, is a heartwarming, poignant and often funny testament to life, love and loss. Set in a hospital for the terminally ill and inspired by Lawrence's own personal experience with his father, the play tells the story of three people - a terminally ill man, his adult son and his nurse.

Henry is seeing out his last days at a hospice. There he meets Bronwyn, a nurse charged with his care. Ten years ago Bronwyn was a singer but, inspired by the nurse who looked after her dying sister, she laid down her guitar and mic and took a different path.

Unable to express his love for his family in person, over the years Henry has secretly been keeping a notebook of poems expressing his innermost feelings. Now, in an attempt to bridge the rocky relationship with his son Justin, he quietly asks Bronwyn to set these words to music. And then Justin hears her sing the words his father wrote for his mother...

As well as being a poignant love story, One Sugar Stirred To The Left is a homage to the amazing people to whom we entrust our last moments.

Directed by performer and director David Kettle, this play with music stars Anne Yeomans as Bronwyn, Stephen Corrall as Henry and Dom Fraser as Justin. It also features Duncan Airlie-James as Hamish, Kareem Nasif as Dr Choudry, Eleanor Healing as Nurse Carol and Jiang as Amala.

Jon Lawrence, an author, playwright, scriptwriter, poet and musician originally from South Wales, now living in Norfolk. To date he has written four novels, four novellas, a travelogue, an academic thesis, a volume of poetry, a podcast series, two children’s music books and eight children’s musical plays. As a musician he has released a number of albums as a solo artist and as a member various ensembles.