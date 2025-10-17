The King’s Theatre revamp continues “at pace”.

The delayed redevelopment of King’s Theatre in Edinburgh has reached a “hugely significant milestone” as its new stage is put in place.

The stage, which is flat, replaces the old sloping version and will allow the theatre to host more dance and circus productions when it opens next spring.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, which owns the King’s said: “The completion of the new stage at the King’s Theatre marks a hugely significant milestone. After all, what is a theatre without its stage?

“The original sloped stage, a design feature common in older theatres, has now been replaced with a modern flat stage opening up new artistic possibilities, particularly around dance and circus productions.”

Actor Brian Cox was the first artist to tread the new boards when he visited the theatre in the city’s Leven Street this week.

Ms Gibson described it as “such as joy” to welcome him to the theatre to mark the development.

She added: “As Honorary Patron and a long-time supporter of the King's redevelopment, Brian has been behind this project since the early planning stages.

“During his recent visit, he was truly impressed by the scale and ambition of the transformation.”

Actor Brian Cox on a tour of the King's this week, where he saw the new flat stage in place. It replaces a sloping version and will allow more dance performances to take place. | Anneleen Lindsay

The revamped King's is due to re-open in spring 2026. | Anneleen Lindsay

The cost of the long-awaited revamp has risen by at least £15m since the project was first announced and will cost above £40 million to complete.

The theatre will not be ready until 2026, three years later than originally envisaged, with the delay due to the scale and the complexity of the refurbishment.

Ms Gibson said that “progress continues at pace” throughout the theatre, which was built in 1906.

Installation of new staircases and lifts is nearly complete with visitors to experience a “step-free journey from street to seat” for the first time when the King’s re-opens.

Foundations for the new street-level café are now in place and The Creative Engagement Studio is “taking shape beautifully” with final finishes in progress.

The installation of a new theatrical fly system complete.

