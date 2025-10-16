Who is on the Scottish Album of the Year 2025 shortlist? All 10 nominees, prize money, ceremony and ticket details
The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, with 10 albums selected from the 20-strong shortlist.
Brooke Combe’s Dancing At the Edge of the World won a public poll to go through to the shortlist, while the other nine were selected by the panel of judges who started the process with 401 eligible albums.
First handed out in 2012, the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award is presented annually for “an outstanding album produced by a Scottish artist”.
Awarded by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) in partnership with Creative Scotland, previous winners have included Young Fathers (three times), Aidan Moffat and Mogwai.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year:
Who has been shortlisted for the SAY Award 2025?
Here are all 10 albums in the running for the award:
- Brooke Combe - Dancing At The Edge Of The World
- Cloth - Pink Silence
- Hamish Hawk - A Firmer Hand
- Jacob Alon - In Limerence
- Kai Reesu - KOMPROMAT vol. I
- Kathryn Joseph - WE WERE MADE PREY.
- Matt Carmichael - Dancing with Embers
- TAAHLIAH - Gramarye
- The Joy Hotel - Ceremony
- Zoe Graham - TENT
When do the SAY Awards 2025 take place?
The SAY Awards ceremony this year will take place at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Sunday, November 9.
Can I buy tickets to the SAY Awards 2025?
Tickets are available here, priced at £30.
What other awards will be handed out at the ceremony?
Aside from the main award KT Tunstall will receive the Modern Scottish Classic Award for her debut album Eye to the Telescope, released in 2004.
And the Sound of Young Scotland Award will be selected from five finalists - Aleena, Alice Faye, GAÏA, Rahul.mp3 and Tarran. The winner will receive a package worth up to £10,000 to help them record their debut album.
How much prize money does the SAY winner get?
The winner receives a cheque for £20,000 prize - while the nine shortlisted artists get £1,000.
