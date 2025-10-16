Jacon Alon has been nominated for both the SAY Award and the Mercury Prize this year for debut album 'In Limerence'. | Getty Images

We’re a step closer to finding out who will be the 2025 winner of one of the biggest arts awards in Scotland.

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, with 10 albums selected from the 20-strong shortlist.

Brooke Combe’s Dancing At the Edge of the World won a public poll to go through to the shortlist, while the other nine were selected by the panel of judges who started the process with 401 eligible albums.

First handed out in 2012, the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award is presented annually for “an outstanding album produced by a Scottish artist”.

Awarded by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) in partnership with Creative Scotland , previous winners have included Young Fathers (three times), Aidan Moffat and Mogwai.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year:

Who has been shortlisted for the SAY Award 2025?

Here are all 10 albums in the running for the award:

Brooke Combe - Dancing At The Edge Of The World

- Dancing At The Edge Of The World Cloth - Pink Silence

- Pink Silence Hamish Hawk - A Firmer Hand

- A Firmer Hand Jacob Alon - In Limerence

- In Limerence Kai Reesu - KOMPROMAT vol. I

- KOMPROMAT vol. I Kathryn Joseph - WE WERE MADE PREY.

- WE WERE MADE PREY. Matt Carmichael - Dancing with Embers

- Dancing with Embers TAAHLIAH - Gramarye

- Gramarye The Joy Hotel - Ceremony

- Ceremony Zoe Graham - TENT

When do the SAY Awards 2025 take place?

The SAY Awards ceremony this year will take place at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Sunday, November 9.

Can I buy tickets to the SAY Awards 2025?

Tickets are available here, priced at £30.

What other awards will be handed out at the ceremony?

Aside from the main award KT Tunstall will receive the Modern Scottish Classic Award for her debut album Eye to the Telescope, released in 2004.

And the Sound of Young Scotland Award will be selected from five finalists - Aleena, Alice Faye, GAÏA, Rahul.mp3 and Tarran. The winner will receive a package worth up to £10,000 to help them record their debut album.

How much prize money does the SAY winner get?

The winner receives a cheque for £20,000 prize - while the nine shortlisted artists get £1,000.

