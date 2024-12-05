What Will Taylor Swift Do Next? 12 things the singer could do now the Eras Tour is over

So that’s it - after 149 shows across 53 cities in 21 months, Taylor Swift's Eras tour came to an end on Sunday.
The concerts have been a focus for the superstar’s massive army of fans, who share clips online, pore over secret songs and sob at videos of Taylor presenting the ‘22 hat’ to yet another adorable nipper.
The tour has seen earth tremors caused by applause, ‘Taylornomics’ boosting the economy wherever she goes, a new album, a new boyfriend and millions of friendship bracelets made and swapped.
Her three nights at Murrayfield Stadium back in June sold out a year in advance, with Swifties turning the Scottish Capital into Taylortown for a memorable long weekend.
On Sunday the final three-and-a-half-hour epic played out in Vancouver, Canada, and thoughts are inevitably turning to what Taylor does next.
Here are 10 theories as to what it could be, with varying degrees of evidence behind them.
1. Reputation (Taylor's Version)
This is probably the most likely next chapter. Swifties have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the albums Taylor has been re-recording to take back control of her music from the investment fund Scooter Braun (booo!) sold her master tapes to. The last one, '1989 (Taylor's Version)', was released last year, accompanied by the usual Vault Tracks. Reputation TV is widely thought to be next up. | Getty Images
2. Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)
The only other album still to get the 'Taylor's Version' treatment is her eponymous debut album, released in 2006. It's always thought that it would be the last one to be released, but she's an artist known for surprises. | Getty Images
3. Take a break (take a break and get away)
If you'd just finished the biggest tour in the history of music you'd probably want a wee holiday. Surely none of her true fans would be angry if she just said "hey, I'll see y'all in 2026 - I'm off to the beach". | Getty Images
4. But daddy I love him!
The Eras tour has been punctuated with changes in Taylor's personal life - news she had split up with Joe Alwyn, getting together with American Footballer Travis Kelce, and whatever happened with The 1975's Matty Healy (see: most of The Tortured Poet's Department). It'd be a fairytale to see Taylor flash a sparkler on the finger "people put wedding rings on" in the weeks following the last gig of her tour. | Getty Images