What Will Taylor Swift Do Next? 12 things the singer could do now the Eras Tour is over

1 . Reputation (Taylor's Version)

This is probably the most likely next chapter. Swifties have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the albums Taylor has been re-recording to take back control of her music from the investment fund Scooter Braun (booo!) sold her master tapes to. The last one, '1989 (Taylor's Version)', was released last year, accompanied by the usual Vault Tracks. Reputation TV is widely thought to be next up. | Getty Images