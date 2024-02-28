First held in 1977, the Brits have given us a host of memorable incidents, from Jarvis Cocker’s protest against Michael Jackson and Chumbawamba throwing a bucket of water over John Prescott, to Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress and the ‘interesting’ hosting style of Mick Fleetwood and Samantha Fox.

This year's event will take place this weekend, with singer-songwriter Raye the first artist to be up for seven awards in a single year.

Even if she were to win them all though, she'd still have a way to go to catch up with these 11 artists - the most successful in Brits history.

1 . Robbie Williams Robbie Williams is, by quite some distance, the most successful artist in Brits history. He's won a total of 18 awards - including five with his former band Take That.

2 . Adele In second place is Adele. She has lifted 12 Brit awards, including three at the 2022 ceremony.

3 . Coldplay The most garlanded band in the history of the Brits are Coldplay. Chris Martin and co. have nine awards in their trophy cabinet.

4 . Harry Styles Multi-talented actor and singer Harry Styles has also won nine of the sought-after statuettes - seven with bnad One Direction and two as a solo artist.