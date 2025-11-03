Formed in 2010, Turnstile went largely under the radar for their first two albums Nonstop Feeling and Time & Space, before hitting paydirt with their third, 2021’s Glow On.

That earned them their first three Grammy Award nominations and a US Billboard Chart Top 40 debut.

But it was this year’s fourth album Never Enough that shot them onto the global stage, going top 10 in America and reaching number 11 on the UK charts.

They followed up the release with a memorable televised performance at this year’s Glastonbury, with tickets for their ongoing European tour were snapped up in an matter of minutes.

The tour hit Glasgow at the weekend (Sunday, November 2) and they delighted Scottish fans (and those who travelled from further afield) with a career-spanning 21-song setlist.

Here are 16 pictures from the memorable gig, and the full setlist.

Turnstile played:

1 . Standing room only The venue was packed for the gig. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . In support London hardcore band High Vis provided support at the gig. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Appreciative crowd High Vis singer Graham Sayle enjoyed playing to a packed audience. | David Hepburn Photo Sales