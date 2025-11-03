Turnstile played a sold out gig at Glasgow's 02 Academy at the weekend.placeholder image
Turnstile played a sold out gig at Glasgow's 02 Academy at the weekend. | David Hepburn

Turnstile at Glasgow 02 Academy: Here are 16 amazing pictures of the band's stunning Glasgow concert - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:26 GMT

The Baltimore post-punk band delighted Scottish fans with a typically energetic performance.

Formed in 2010, Turnstile went largely under the radar for their first two albums Nonstop Feeling and Time & Space, before hitting paydirt with their third, 2021’s Glow On.

That earned them their first three Grammy Award nominations and a US Billboard Chart Top 40 debut.

But it was this year’s fourth album Never Enough that shot them onto the global stage, going top 10 in America and reaching number 11 on the UK charts.

Read more: Everybody Scream by Florence + The Machine review: 'her sorceress powers have not deserted her'

They followed up the release with a memorable televised performance at this year’s Glastonbury, with tickets for their ongoing European tour were snapped up in an matter of minutes.

The tour hit Glasgow at the weekend (Sunday, November 2) and they delighted Scottish fans (and those who travelled from further afield) with a career-spanning 21-song setlist.

Here are 16 pictures from the memorable gig, and the full setlist.

Turnstile played:

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

---

--

-

- --- --- -

-- -- ---

The venue was packed for the gig.

1. Standing room only

The venue was packed for the gig. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
London hardcore band High Vis provided support at the gig.

2. In support

London hardcore band High Vis provided support at the gig. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
High Vis singer Graham Sayle enjoyed playing to a packed audience.

3. Appreciative crowd

High Vis singer Graham Sayle enjoyed playing to a packed audience. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
The band have arrived in Europe following a sold out US tour.

4. On tour

The band have arrived in Europe following a sold out US tour. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowTicketsNominationsConcertsAlbumsGrammy Awards
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice