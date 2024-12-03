Your TRNSMT headliners for 2025.placeholder image
Your TRNSMT headliners for 2025. | Getty Images

TRNSMT 2025 Lineup Announced: 13 of the best acts playing Glasgow Green next year - including Gracie Abrams

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 22:04 BST

The first bands and artists playing Scotland’s biggest music festival have been announced - including all three headliners.

It may still be more than three weeks until Christmas, but thoughts are already turning to next summer and Glasgow’s TRNSMT music festival.

The event will return to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, following the sell-out success of this year’s festival.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

The 2024 festival saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris close out the main stage on the three night.

The first set of acts for 2025 were announced this evening (December 3).

Here are the 13 artists who we reckon are must-sees, including the all-important headliners.

Your TRNSMT headliner for the Friday night is rap superstar 50 Cent. 'In da Club' should get the crowd going wild.

1. 50 Cent

Your TRNSMT headliner for the Friday night is rap superstar 50 Cent. 'In da Club' should get the crowd going wild. | Getty Images

Former 'The Voice' coach Danny O'Donoghue will be leading his band The Script into the main stage support slot on Friday - warming the audience for 'Fiddy'.

2. The Script

Former 'The Voice' coach Danny O'Donoghue will be leading his band The Script into the main stage support slot on Friday - warming the audience for 'Fiddy'. | Getty Images

Anybody who saw their recent Barrowland gig - or their performance at Glastonbury - can attest to the fact that Aussie electronic band Confidence Man are one of the best live acts on the (Janet) planet at the moment. They'll be playing on Friday.

3. Confidence Man

Anybody who saw their recent Barrowland gig - or their performance at Glastonbury - can attest to the fact that Aussie electronic band Confidence Man are one of the best live acts on the (Janet) planet at the moment. They'll be playing on Friday. | Getty Images

It has been some year for Irish rappers Kneecap, with a critically-acclaimed feature film and a string of raucous sold out gigs - including two nights at the Barrowland Ballroom. They'll be bringing the party (and some fairly spicy lyrics) to TRNSMT on the Friday.

4. Kneecap

It has been some year for Irish rappers Kneecap, with a critically-acclaimed feature film and a string of raucous sold out gigs - including two nights at the Barrowland Ballroom. They'll be bringing the party (and some fairly spicy lyrics) to TRNSMT on the Friday. | Getty Images for BFI

Related topics:Glasgow GreenArtistsQueenPulpTRNSMT FestivalHeadliners
