It may still be more than three weeks until Christmas, but thoughts are already turning to next summer and Glasgow’s TRNSMT music festival.

The event will return to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13, following the sell-out success of this year’s festival.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

The 2024 festival saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris close out the main stage on the three night.

The first set of acts for 2025 were announced this evening (December 3).

Here are the 13 artists who we reckon are must-sees, including the all-important headliners.

50 Cent Your TRNSMT headliner for the Friday night is rap superstar 50 Cent. 'In da Club' should get the crowd going wild.

The Script Former 'The Voice' coach Danny O'Donoghue will be leading his band The Script into the main stage support slot on Friday - warming the audience for 'Fiddy'.

Confidence Man Anybody who saw their recent Barrowland gig - or their performance at Glastonbury - can attest to the fact that Aussie electronic band Confidence Man are one of the best live acts on the (Janet) planet at the moment. They'll be playing on Friday.