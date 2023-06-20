First held in 2017 as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, this year will be the sixth edition of the TRNSMT festival and is set to welcome around 50,000 music lovers to Glasgow Green over each of its three days from Friday, July 7.
With a bewildering number of acts playing across three stages it's worth working out in advance your timetable so you don't miss anything.
Luckily organisers have now announced all the set time for the three days, from the smallest acts opening the River Stage to the big stars closing out the Main Stage.
Here are 10 of the biggest clashes that will mean decisions having to be made on the day.
1. Paul Heaton/The Big Moon
Former Housemartins and The Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton has a string of hits to pick from and will be on the Main Stage at 4.25pm on Friday. Sadly that's just before The Big Moon take to King Tut's Stage at 4.35pm - with the English indie rock band on a high after the commercial and critical hit of last album 'Here Is Everything'.
2. FLO/Swim School
There will be an early tricky choice to make on Friday. Hotly-tipped BBC Sound of 2023 and Brit Award winners FLO play the Main Stage at 1.10pm. But those preferring a rockier sound might like to head to King Tut's Stage at 1.30pm instead to catch Edinburgh's Swim School - who have been building a fierce reputation with their energetic live show.
3. Niall Horan/Warmduscher
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan is expected to attract a big crowd to the Main Stage on Friday at 5.45pm. It's a shame that the pop star clashes with London post-punk band Warmduscher, whose album 'At The Hotspot' featured in many people's 'best of 2022' lists. They take to the King Tut's Stage at exactly the same time.
4. Cat Burns/Pulp
Many people will be looking forward to hearing Cat Burns sing her huge smash hit 'Go' at TRNSMT during her set starting at 8.45pm on the King Tut's Stage. The only problem is that it means you'll miss the start of Britpop heroes Pulp's set - starting on the Main Stage at 9.10pm.