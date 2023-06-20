1 . Paul Heaton/The Big Moon

Former Housemartins and The Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton has a string of hits to pick from and will be on the Main Stage at 4.25pm on Friday. Sadly that's just before The Big Moon take to King Tut's Stage at 4.35pm - with the English indie rock band on a high after the commercial and critical hit of last album 'Here Is Everything'.