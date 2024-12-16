Travis have a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The huge homecoming gig is happening the weekend before Christmas.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Glasgow in 1990, Travis are one of Scotland’s most successful musical exports, having sold around seven million records.

The two-time Brit Award winners’ first album Good Feeling reached the top 10 in 1997, but it was their second album, The Man Who, that catapulted them to stardon, going nice-times platinum and spawning the hit singles Writing to Reach You, Driftwood, Why Does It Always Rain on Me? and Turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then there have been eight more albums, including this year’s L.A. Times.

The band are currently on tour in support of their new records and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a huge gig scheduled for Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Travis playing Glasgow?

Travis plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Saturday, December 21.

Who is supporting Travis at their Glasgow gig?

Travis have announced two support acts for their Hydro show. Opening the show will be Juanita Stein, the lead singer in Australian indie band Howling Bells, who has released several solo albums, including this year’s The Weightless Hour . Next up will be Edinburgh singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk who released his third album A Firmer Hand, to great critical acclaim earlier this year. His first two albums, Heavy Elevator and Angel Numbers were both shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Travis in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Juanita Stein to be on from around 7.15pm, Hamish Hawk to play from around 8pm, Travis to take the stage at around 9pm and the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Travis?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £35.75 (plus the inevitable booking fee). You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Travis’ Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely Travis setlist?

Travis seem to be playing a similar setlist on every stop on their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent setlist in Bristol.