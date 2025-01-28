Toto Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Set times, support, tickets, age restrictions, likely setlists

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for ABA

Formed in 1977 in LA, Toto are one of the world’s most successful rock bands, having sold over 50 million records thanks to songs like Africa, Rosanna and Hold The Line.

They have released 14 studio albums, most recently 2018’s Old Is New (and have won six Grammy Awards, as well as being inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

The band have gone through a number of personnel changes over the years but are once again on tour as The Dogz of Oz with a lineup including founder members Steve Lukather and David Paich, alongside singer Joseph Williams.

They are joined by touring members Greg Phillinganes (keyboards/vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns/percussion/vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards/vocals).

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Toto playing Glasgow?

Toto play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, February 1.

Who is supporting Toto at their Glasgow gig?

Toto have announced that American singer-songwriter Christopher Cross willbe providing support at their Hydro gig. Cross won five Grammy Awards for his 1979 debut album and scored two US Billboard number ones with Sailing and Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do), the latter of which also won him an Oscar. To date he has released 15 studio albums, most recently 2017’sTake Me As I Am.

What are the stage times for Toto in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Christopher Cross starts at 7.30pm. No further stage times have been confirmed but judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Toto to take to the stage at 9pm. The concert will finish at 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Toto?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £75.50 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at the Toto Hydro gig?

The gig is over-5s only, with all under-14s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Toto setlist?

Toto appear to be playing an identical setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Puerto Rico.