Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The Californian rockers are playing a gig that was postponed earlier this year.

Fronted by Hollywood actor Jared Leto - alongside his brother Shannon - Thirty Seconds to Mars are currently in the middle of their Seasons world tour.

Since releasing their debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars, in 2002 the rock band have sold over 15 million records.

They released their sixth studio album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, last year and are well known for energetic live performances.

The band were meant to visit Scotland in April but the gig was postponed due to "the actors’ strike and subsequent changes in Jared’s filming schedule”.

But now they are finally here - and we have all the details you need.

When are Thirty Seconds to Mars playing Glasgow?

Thirty Seconds to Mars play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Seasons' world tour on Thursday, June 6.

Will there be a support act?

Thirty Seconds to Mars will be supported for their whole UK tour by Jagwar Twin. Formerly known as Roy English, the American singer-songwriter has been a member of a number of bands, including Dead Letter Diaries, Eye Alaska and Canary Dynasty.

He released his debut album, Subject to Flooding, in 2018 with contributions from blink-182’s Travis Barker, with the follow-up, 33, arriving in 2022.

What are the stage times?

No official set times have been announced for Thirty Seconds to Mars, other than doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging from previous Hydro gigs expect Jagwar Twin to play at around 7.30pm, with 30 Seconds to Mars taking to the stage some time between 8.30pm and 9pm. The gig will be finished by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £46.55.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section you must be over 14 to attend the gig, while in the seated areas all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Thirty Seconds to Mars setlist?

The band have been playing a broadly similar setlist throughout their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, taken from their setlist at a recent show in Nottingham.