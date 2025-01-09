The Jesus Lizard at Glasgow QMU: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Former in 1987 in Texas, The Jesus Lizard are back in Britain for another reunion tour following their split in 1999.

Since reforming in 2008 they have restricted themselves to performing live, until last year when they released their seventh studio album ‘Rack’

They are currently in Europe touring the record, and visited Glasgow’s QMU venue this week with their incendiary show, led by incomparable frontman David Yow.

Here are 14 pictures from the gig, along with the full setlist.

You can read our review of the concert here.

The Jesus Lizard played:

Seasick

Gladiator

Boilermaker

Then Comes Dudley

Falling Down

Destroy Before Reading

Nub

Hide & Seek

Puss

Mouth Breather

What If?

Blue Shot

Monkey Trick

Grind

Wheelchair Epidemic

Thumper

Fly on the Wall

Armistice Day

If You Had Lips

Moto(R)

Thumbscrews

Alexis Feels Sick

Bloody Mary

1 . Value for money Teh Jesus Lizard played a sprawling 23-song set. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Dressed to impress David Yow took to the stage wearing a big furry jacket. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Taking a dive Yow wasted little time - diving into the crowd during the first song. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

4 . Stripped back set Yow then stripped to reveal a Billie Eilish tour tshirt. | David Hepburn Photo Sales