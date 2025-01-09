The Jesus Lizard at Glasgow QMU: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Former in 1987 in Texas, The Jesus Lizard are back in Britain for another reunion tour following their split in 1999.
Since reforming in 2008 they have restricted themselves to performing live, until last year when they released their seventh studio album ‘Rack’
They are currently in Europe touring the record, and visited Glasgow’s QMU venue this week with their incendiary show, led by incomparable frontman David Yow.
Here are 14 pictures from the gig, along with the full setlist.
You can read our review of the concert here.
The Jesus Lizard played:
Seasick
Gladiator
Boilermaker
Then Comes Dudley
Falling Down
Destroy Before Reading
Nub
Hide & Seek
Puss
Mouth Breather
What If?
Blue Shot
Monkey Trick
Grind
Wheelchair Epidemic
Thumper
Fly on the Wall
Armistice Day
If You Had Lips
Moto(R)
Thumbscrews
Alexis Feels Sick
Bloody Mary