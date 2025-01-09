Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow's wardrobe choices for his band's Glasgow gig.Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow's wardrobe choices for his band's Glasgow gig.
The Jesus Lizard at Glasgow QMU: Here are 14 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT

The American rockers put on a show to remember at the first date of their UK tour in Glasgow.

Former in 1987 in Texas, The Jesus Lizard are back in Britain for another reunion tour following their split in 1999.

Since reforming in 2008 they have restricted themselves to performing live, until last year when they released their seventh studio album ‘Rack’

They are currently in Europe touring the record, and visited Glasgow’s QMU venue this week with their incendiary show, led by incomparable frontman David Yow.

Here are 14 pictures from the gig, along with the full setlist.

You can read our review of the concert here.

The Jesus Lizard played:

Seasick

Gladiator

Boilermaker

Then Comes Dudley

Falling Down

Destroy Before Reading

Nub

Hide & Seek

Puss

Mouth Breather

What If?

Blue Shot

Monkey Trick

Grind

Wheelchair Epidemic

Thumper

Fly on the Wall

Armistice Day

If You Had Lips

Moto(R)

Thumbscrews

Alexis Feels Sick

Bloody Mary

Teh Jesus Lizard played a sprawling 23-song set.

Value for money

Teh Jesus Lizard played a sprawling 23-song set.

David Yow took to the stage wearing a big furry jacket.

Dressed to impress

David Yow took to the stage wearing a big furry jacket.

Yow wasted little time - diving into the crowd during the first song.

Taking a dive

Yow wasted little time - diving into the crowd during the first song.

Yow then stripped to reveal a Billie Eilish tour tshirt.

Stripped back set

Yow then stripped to reveal a Billie Eilish tour tshirt.

