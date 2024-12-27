Texas - led by frontwoman Sharlene Spitaire - will be headlining this year's Hogmanay concert in Princes Street Gardens. | Getty Images

It’s nearly time to celebrate the start of a New Year - and there are few better places in the world to do so than Scotland’s Capital.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland leads the way when it comes to Hogmanay, with tens of thousands of revellers travelling from every corner of the globe to take part in the huge event each year.

The centrepiece is a street party in the centre of the city and a concert in Princes Street Gardens that has been headlined in the past by the likes of The Pet Shop Boys, Pulp and Blondie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will see Scotland’s own Texas play in the New Year, with a musical set in two parts on either side of the fireworks at midnight.

Formed in Glasgow in 1986, Texas released their much-loved debut album Southside in 1989, which spawned the top 10 hit single I Don’t Want A Lover.

Their next two albums failed to have a similar level of success, but 1997’s White on Blonde got Sharleen Spiteri’s band back on track, going six times platinum in the UK alone.

To date the band have released 10 studio albums, selling 40 million records worldwide and scoring 13 UK top-ten singles and three number one albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw them release their second greatest hits collection, The Very Best of 1989–2023, supported by a tour earlier this year which included two night’s at Glasgow’s Hydro.

Here’s everything you need to know about the last gig of 2024 - and the first of 2025.

Is there a support act?

Texas will be joined by two support acts. First on stage will be Carla J. Easton, who has released numerous albums under her own name, as part of bands Futuristic Retro Champions, Poster Paints and Teen Canteen. She also made a critically-acclaimed girlband documentary Since Yesterday, which premiered at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival. Next up will be Callum Beattie who scored a Scottish number one album last year with his second record Vandals, having gone viral back in 2019 with his anti-Brexit anthem Boris Song.

Is there a host?

Introducing the bands at the Concert in the Gardens - and leading to countdown to the fireworks - will be award-winning comedian Susie McCabe. A popular figure on the Scottish standup scene, she was the recipient of 2024’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times?

Doors for the event open at 8pm, with Carla J. Easton taking to the stage at 8.50pm. There are no other official set times (watch this space), but judging from previous concerts expect Callum Beattie on stage at around 9.45pm. Texas should start their first set at around 10.45pm with a break just before midnight, and a second set starting at around 12.10am. The gig will finish by 12.45am.

Organisers have advised ticket holders to turn up in good time as there may be queues to get in.

How do I get into the concert?

There are two main entrances into the Concert in the Gardens, plus an accessible entrance from Lothian Road - check your ticket to see which entrance you should use.

South Gate - Bank Street (down the Mound into Princes St Gardens via the Floral Clock Gardens Gate)

West Gate - Princes Street (west-end into Princes St Gardens via West-end Gardens Gate)

Accessible Gate – Kings Stables Road (St Cuthberts Church into Princes St Gardens via Golden Gates)

Are there age retrictions?

You need to be over the age of 12 to go to the concert. Anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets for the garden area (around the enclosure in front of the stage) are still available to buy here priced at £77.50.

Can I go to the street party after the concert?

The tickets for the Concert in the Gardens do not include entry into the Hogmanay Street Party so if you want to do both you’ll have to pay for two different tickets. You should also be aware that there is no readmittance to the Concert in the Gardens, so you can’t freely move between the two.

What's the likely setlist?

While they may mix it up due to the unique nature of the event, don’t expect Texas to stray far from the setlist they’ve been playing during their 2024 tour. You should hear most of the following in Edinburgh, taken from their Glasgow Hydro setlist.