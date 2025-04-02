The Hives Glasgow Hydro Ticket Presale and Prices: How to see the Swedish rockers live
Formed in Sweden in 1993, The Hives first found international fame with their 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicious, which included the singles Hate to Say I Told You So, Main Offender, Die, All Right! and Supply and Demand.
Fronted by lead singer Howlin' Pelle Almqvist, they have released six studio albums to date - and have just announced their seventh, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, will be released on August 29.
They’ve also announced a tour in support of the new record and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.
The Hives will play the Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, November 26.
When are tickets on sale for The Hives?
Tickets for the tour, including the Hydro gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, April 11. You can find them here.
Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.
Are there any presales for The Hives’ Hydro gig?
As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.
OVO Energy customers will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 9.
There is also an artist presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, April 9. To get your code just subscribe to the Hives newsletter here.
Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, April 10. To access, register here.
Ticketmaster also have a presale startingt at 10am on Thursday, April 10, which you can access by registering here.
Finally, the Hydro will have a presale, also starting at 10am on Thursday, April 10. To access, register here.
How much will The Hives’ Hydro gig tickets cost?
Tickets for the show are priced at £50.75.
Where else are the Hives playing?
The Hives are only playing three gigs in the UK as part of a European tour. They will also be playing:
- November 28: Manchester, Aviva Studios
- November 29: London, Alexandra Palace
Are there any age restrictions for The Hives’ Hydro show?
For the seated areas it’s over-8s only and for the standing sections it’s over-14s. All under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
Is there a support act for The Hives’ Glasgow concert?
No support act has been announced yet - watch this space.
What is the tracklisting for the new Hives album?
The band are expected to play a range of hits from throughout their career, along with plenty of songs from their upcoming new album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives. The tracklisting is as follows:
- (introduction)
- Enough Is Enough
- Hooray Hooray Hooray
- Bad Call
- Paint A Picture
- O.C.D.O.D
- Legalize Living
- (interlude)
- Roll Out The Red Carpet
- Born A Rebel
- They Can’t Hear The Music
- Path Of Most Resistance
- The Hives Forever Forever The Hives
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.