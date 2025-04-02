1 . Kill Me Again (1989)

Val Kilmer's most critically-acclaimed role is far from his most well known. In crime thriller 'Kill Me Again' he plays a widowed orivate investigator who is hired by a woman to help fake her own death as she flees her controlling ex and the mobsters they stole from. Joanne Whalley and Michael Madsen costar in the film that has a perfect 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed