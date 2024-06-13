What view you get at a Taylor Seift Eras Tour concert you get depends on what type of ticket you have - and what you do when you get there. | David Hepburn

As the Taylor Swift juggernaut tours the UK and Ireland, we look at what the Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium audience learnt about the best available views.

Taylor Swift performed three record-breaking concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium recently - playing to a sold out audience of over 73,000 people each night.

It’s now heading for dates in Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin, bringing millions to the economies of each stop thanks to the magic of ‘Taylornomics’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that the dust has died down we’re taking stock and thinking about the tips we can pass on to our fellow Swifties about to have one of the best days of their lives.

We’ve already taken a look at every song in the set and how they rate, and now we’re having say about the different ticket types, the views they give, and the best places to stand depending on the experience you want.

Obviously each stadium will have a slightly different setup, but the layout of the stage and distinct audience areas are broadly the same.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Where’s the best place to sit for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

The view you can expect from the seats looking directly onto the stage at the back of the stadium. | David Hepburn

Most people who are going to the Eras Tour will have got their tickets long ago, so won’t have a choice about where they sit. But if you have the chance to get a last-minute ticket (they are out there, without needing to shell out for resale tickets, we promise), then we’d recommend sitting directly opposite the stage - in Edinburgh this was the South Stand. Taylor’s big screen that sits at the back of the main stage is huge and of such high definition that even fans in the seats furthest from the action feel like they are at the centre of the concert. It’s best viewed straight on though.

When it comes to the seating at the sides of the stadium, we’d say that you ideally don’t want to be any further forward that halfway towards the stage, again to get the best view of the big screen. If you are exactly halfway down the stadium you’ll get the best view of the surprise songs performed in the middle of the stadium and of the walkway and diamond where much of the performance takes place.

Don’t worry if you are sitting directly to the side of the stage - there’s an extra big screen just for you, plus you’ll get a great view of the songs performed on the main stage and Taylor will come over to say hi at least a couple of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where’s the best place to stand in the General Standing area?

If you have General Standing tickets you’ll have the whole back half of the pitch area to choose from.

If you get there early and want to be as near to Taylor as possible, you’ll want to simply be front centre - or as close as possible. This means you’ll be feet away from Taylor when she plays her surprise songs on the small stage in the middle of the stadium, as well as seeing her close-up on her frequent forays to the end of the walkway that leads from the main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t fancy braving the crowds (although Taylor’s fans are the nicest in the business and there’s little in the way of pushing and shoving) and standing for hours on end there tends to be plenty of space around the sides and back of the pitch area. In Edinburgh people were loving having a bit more more so they could dance freely. It’s also relatively easy, compared to similar stadium gigs, to move around, so you can always go close up for the first half, then go to the back for a dance and a sit down in the second. Just don’t be the person that arrives at the last minute and tries to muscle their way to the front. Not cool.

Where’s the best place to stand in the Front Standing areas?

A view of the start of the concert from the back of the diamond. | David Hepburn

If you have Front Right Standing or Front Left Standing tickets then, congratulations - you’re pretty much guaranteed a good view in what is essentially a really big Golden Circle.

If you’re queueing up early, or have VIP tickets for early access, the temptation is to stand as close to the main stage as possible like you would at any other concert - but this isn’t just any concert. The truth is that much of the most spectacular action occurs in the diamond-shaped stage halfway up the walkway between the main stage and the smaller stage in the middle of the stadium - which is right at the back of the Front Standing area. For the best view you want to be tucked in at the back of the Diamond looking at the stage. From here you will be incredibly close to Taylor throughout the concert, with a great view of the main stage and big screen. You’ll also be pretty close for the surprise songs, although she’ll be facing away from you for much of this section - there’s yet another big screen at the back of the stadium though so you won’t miss a single gesture.

If you don’t fancy a long wait outside the stadium then anywhere close to the walkway between the diamond and the back stage is pretty good - or you can try going right to the back corner next to the walkway for an amazing view of the surprise songs.

For those who don’t like crowds there is plenty of space around the edges of the area and you’ll still have a great view. If you go right to the front at the side of the main stage it tends to be less crowded and Taylor will come over and see you a couple of times.

The view from the far side of the front of the stage. | David Hepburn

Rachel, who was at Murrayfied in the Front Standing section for Saturday’s gig explains: “I was a little bit behind the diamond - but it certainly felt less crowded and less squishy. I say this knowing that the Swifties are the most considerate audience I've ever been a part of and the pushing and shoving was non existent. I don't really like big crowds, and I don't feel I lost anything being slightly further away from the action. The diamond is where it all happens really, but there's enough near the back of the stage to make it a fun spot, and there's the big screen.To be honest - you could be at any single point in the stadium and it will still be the best night of your life. But it all comes down to how early you want to wait, and how much you want to be able to move.”